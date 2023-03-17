Elon Musk says Twitter will open source its recommendation code on March 31

Elon Musk seems to be close to making good on his promise to open-source Twitter’s code. Well, at least part of it.

In a post on the social media platform, the Twitter CEO announced that the company will open-source the code used to recommend tweets on March 31. Musk did not provide any other details about how that will work or specifically when on that date the code will be provided.

Twitter will open source all code used to recommend tweets on March 31st — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 17, 2023

Musk has been teasing and promising open-sourcing Twitter’s code for a while now, so it’ll be interesting to see what the impact is if the company does make good on its promise to do so. The CEO had already said it would be released back in February, but that never came to be. Musk also said to “prepare to be disappointed” when it did so.

Prepare to be disappointed at first when our algorithm is made open source next week, but it will improve rapidly! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 21, 2023

Twitter potentially opening up its code comes a couple of months after the company effectively banned third-party apps like Tweetbot and Twitterrific. Soon after, the company announced that it would start charging for access to its API, saying that “over the years, hundreds of millions of people have sent over a trillion tweets, with billions more every week. Twitter data are among the world’s most powerful data sets. We’re committed to enabling fast & comprehensive access so you can continue to build with us.”

However, we’re still waiting for those API plans to launch. Twitter announced the delay about a month ago, saying that “there has been an immense amount of enthusiasm for the upcoming changes with Twitter API. As part of our efforts to create an optimal experience for the developer community, we will be delaying the launch of our new API platform by a few more days.” A whole month has gone by without the release of the program.

Most recently, the company rolled out metrics to see how many accounts bookmarked your tweet.