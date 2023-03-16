Twitter will now show you how many people bookmarked your tweet

One of the things that the new regime at Twitter seems to love is metrics, and they are expanding visibility to another one starting today.

In a tweet from the Twitter Support account, the company announced that “starting today on iOS, you’ll now see the total number of times a Tweet has been bookmarked on Tweet details.” So, if you’ve ever wanted to see how many people have replied, retweeted, viewed, and bookmarked your tweets, you can now see it all.

The company did note that, while users can see how many times a tweet has been bookmarked, they cannot see who exactly bookmarked the tweet. According to Twitter Support, “we only show the total number of Bookmarks, not the specific accounts that have added a Tweet to their Bookmarks.”

Don’t worry, though– your Bookmarks are still private. We’ll never display which accounts have added a Tweet to their Bookmarks.



Learn more: https://t.co/YcrZ4Q7HGf — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 16, 2023

Twitter has recently expanded how many metrics are shown for tweets. While some users have enjoyed this, others have complained about how much it clutters the user interface. The company is obviously on the first group’s side with adding bookmarks to the fray.

The company says that bookmark metrics are only available on the Twitter for iOS app right now. It says that it has “plans to expand” to other platforms, but it would not provide a timeline on exactly when we can expect the feature to show up on Twitter for Android or the web. If you want to dive deeper, you can learn more about Bookmark Counts on the company’s support page.

The rollout of bookmark counts comes a few weeks after Elon Musk confirmed more layoffs at Twitter which impacted Esther Crawford, Twitter’s former head of product, and most of the product team. The company also recently indicated it would make SMS verification a Twitter Blue feature and delayed the launch of its new paid API program.