Twitter has delayed the launch of its new paid API platform

If you’re a developer and have been anxious about the launch of Twitter’s new API platform, you can breathe. The launch has officially been delayed.

In a post on the social media platform, the Twitter Dev account announced the delay, saying that, in order to “create an optimal experience for the developer community,” the company is “delaying the launch of our new API platform by a few more days.”

There has been an immense amount of enthusiasm for the upcoming changes with Twitter API. As part of our efforts to create an optimal experience for the developer community, we will be delaying the launch of our new API platform by a few more days.

Twitter said that there will be “more information to follow over the coming days. Thank you for your continued interest and patience!” The company did not say exactly when developers can expect the launch to actually happen outside of “the coming days.”

More information to follow… https://t.co/FUZcwJqf9p — Twitter Dev (@TwitterDev) February 13, 2023

The news comes about two weeks after the company announced that it would begin charging for access to its API. While Twitter said that free access to the API would remain, it would be much more restrictive. According to a report from two weeks ago, the Twitter Premium API will start from $99 a month and increase depending on the level of data access required by the developer.

The company has also killed off third-party Twitter clients that relied on the Twitter API to run such services. About three weeks ago, Twitter updated its developer agreement with a new clause that effectively banned third-party Twitter clients like Tweetbot and Twitterrific.

The company has been recently grasping at ways to monetize different areas of its business. Aside from charging for API access, killing off third-party Twitter clients forces all users into the main Twitter app where the company can make revenue off of advertising and charging for Twitter Blue, its premium subscription service.