Twitter is finally rolling out the Edit Tweet feature we all want

Last month, Twitter announced the ability to edit tweets. At that time, the company only showed what it would look like. Then, by the end of September, the company published an edited tweet. Now, Twitter is finally rolling out this feature for US users.

According to the company, starting this afternoon, Twitter will roll out the edit tweet feature to all US Twitter Blue subscribers. This announcement comes three days after the company rolled out this function to Blue users in Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

Edit Tweet’s FAQ

If you are a Twitter Blue subscriber, here’s what you need to know before starting editing tweets or seeing editing tweets online.

What’s Edit Tweet: This is a feature that lets people make changes to their tweets after they have been published.

How long do I have to edit a tweet: As of now, users can edit tweets “a few times” in the 30 minutes following the publication. These tweets will appear with an icon, timestamp, and label “so it’s clear to readers that the original tweet has been modified.”

How to see the original tweet: Tapping the label will take viewers to the tweet’s edit history, which includes past versions of the tweet.

Who can test editing tweets: Only Twitter Blue users can try this feature. It’s already available for users in Australia, Canada, and New Zealand. Starting this afternoon, US users will be able to take advantage of this feature.

Here’s what Twitter hopes with the launch of this function:

We’re hoping that, with the availability of Edit Tweet, Tweeting will feel more approachable and less stressful. You should be able to participate in the conversation in a way that makes sense to you, and we’ll keep working on ways that make it feel effortless to do just that.

