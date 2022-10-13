Twitter is working on a feature to let you block all mentions

There are plenty of reasons to have a Twitter account. You might be promoting your brand, interacting with friends, or asking for fantasy football advice from strangers. There is also a chance that you just use Twitter to keep up with current events and never want to appear in anyone’s mentions. Well, it turns out that Twitter is actually working on a feature that would let you block anyone from mentioning you ever again.

On Thursday, security researcher Jane Manchun Wong shared a screenshot of an unreleased Twitter feature that would give users the ability to control who mentions them in Tweets and replies. The leaked menu has a big toggle that turns on and off the ability for anyone on the site to mention you at all. If you decide to leave mentions on, you can choose to make it so that only people you follow can mention you:

Twitter is working on letting you control who can mention you on Twitter pic.twitter.com/UemMCGcy70 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 13, 2022

As reported by The Verge, Twitter’s privacy designer Dominic Camozzi actually confirmed the existence of the feature in a tweet and asked his followers for feedback. He has since deleted the tweet, but we’re now all but certain it’s at least being tested.

Giving users more control over how they interact with your platform is typically the right step (within reason). Twitter just recently began rolling out the Edit Tweet feature for Twitter Blue subscribers. Twitter users have been begging the company to allow them to edit tweets for years. They can, at long last, provided they’re willing to pay for Twitter Blue.