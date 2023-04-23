Download these beautiful Van Gogh-inspired wallpapers for your iPhone, iPad, and Mac

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Who doesn’t love beautiful wallpaper on their iPhone, iPad, or Mac? Luckily, Twitter user Basic Apple Guy has been sharing real art pieces over the past few months that Apple device owners can download to use as their wallpapers. This time, he shared Van Gogh-inspired images that will look perfect on your iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Basic Apple Guy explains what inspired their pack of Van Gogh-inspired wallpapers for Apple devices: “In early March, I posted a photo on social media titled ‘macOS Big Sur in the style of Van Gogh’s Starry Night’ an AI-generated mashup of macOS Big Sur’s default wallpaper attempted in the art style of Van Gogh’s The Starry Night. Not being hyperbolic, the wallpaper exploded in popularity.”

With this response to the Van Gogh-inspired wallpapers for iPhone, iPad, and Mac, Basic Apple Guy decided to create another collection of four AI-generated macOS wallpapers that can also be used on iPhone and iPad.

Basic Apple Guy explains that these images were “all created using the Midjourney, an AI model that generates images based on prompts provided by the user. Each image featured is the end result from hundreds of prompts, iterations, and creative variations supplied to Midjourney before I was satisfied with the result.” They also used Pixelmator Pro to upscale, sharpen, and texture the wallpapers to properly suit Mac, iPhone, and iPad dimensions.

The series of Van Gogh-inspired wallpapers are based on four of Basic Apple Guy’s favorite OS X/macOS wallpapers: Lion, Mountain Lion, El Capitan, and Big Sur. Users can now download “Big Sur Take II,” “The Starry Mountain Lion,” “Wheat Field With El Capitan,” and “Lion With Cypresses.”

“It feels like magic to have software that can create these unique and beautiful works based solely on text prompts,” wrote Basic Apple Guy. You can find the wallpapers here. On this page, you can also support him by offering him a tip.