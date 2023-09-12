Don’t expect a new iPad at Apple’s Wonderlust event, top insider says

Today, Apple will unveil the new iPhone 15 series alongside other products like the Apple Watch Series 9. But if you are waiting for revamped iPads, don’t expect an announcement at the Wonderlust event. According to top Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, “new iPad models are unlikely before the year’s end.”

Interestingly, this could mean that even the new iPad Air, which was expected to be announced in October, could have its launch delayed for 2024.

So when will we get new iPads? Here’s what we know.

When will Apple release new iPad models?

For the past few years, Apple has been updating its base model iPad on a yearly basis. Still, after a massive revamp with last year’s tenth generation, Cupertino might be planning to wait a little longer – or even discontinue the ninth-gen model in favor of a price discount on the latest version.

Currently, we don’t have any rumors regarding a base model tablet, but if Apple were to update it, it would likely bring a faster processor and add some new colors.

About the iPad Air, Apple is still expected to maintain the current design. Still, if the company follows the trend, we could see the M2 chip arriving for this tablet alongside some camera improvements. At first, we expected Apple to launch this model by October, but the company could have changed plans.

The iPad mini is another product waiting for a revamp. The last model was released in 2021 with the A15 Bionic chip and a redesign, and after that, we haven’t heard rumors about a new generation. Most likely, Apple could power it with an M-series chip, as the company promotes this tablet as a powerful and small option.

Lastly, we expect a new iPad Pro in 2024. Rumors so far talk about Apple ditching the current LCD/miniLED panels for an OLED display on both models. With 11-inch and 13-inch options, the company could add the long-anticipated M3 chips, improve its main cameras, change the position of the front-facing camera, and release a new Magic Keyboard, which is expected to be lighter and give the tablet a MacBook-like design.

