Don’t expect a 2TB Pixel 8 Pro this year

Rumors claim that Apple will increase the price of the iPhone 15, with the biggest price hikes coming to the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. A more recent report also said Apple will offer a 2TB model for the iPhone 15 Pro models, though they will still start at 256GB. But don’t expect the same offerings from Google’s Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro this year.

A new report claims that Google’s latest Pixels will start at 128GB of storage and go up to 512GB for the largest model.

Do you need 2TB of storage on an iPhone?

When I bought the iPhone 14 Pro, I chose the 256GB option instead of the base 128GB model and then considered returning it for the 512GB variant. I thought I needed more local storage. Nearly a year later, I use about 80GB regularly. And yes, I do delete photos, videos, and apps from time to time. I don’t see myself needing a 2TB iPhone.

But there are creators and pro users who would benefit from the capacity boost. The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max cap out at 1TB of storage.

I’m telling you all of this to make a simple point. The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will look much like their predecessors. They’re not exciting upgrades, according to leaks, and that’s understandable. Most handset vendors do it with their flagships, a strategy copied from Apple’s iPhone playbook.

Add the economy worries, and keeping costs down for Pixel phones customers aren’t dying to get is paramount for Google.

Pixel 8 render. Image source: Steve H.McFly and Smartprix

Storage capacity of the Pixel 8

WinFuture claims that a local retailer revealed the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will come in 128GB and 256GB capacities in the region. The larger model will also come with 512GB of storage. The source has provided accurate information before.

The reason why Google will keep the 128GB storage tier in place concerns the starting price. The leak doesn’t mention prices, but I’d expect the Pixel 8 to have a competitive price in Europe and the US.

The 128GB Pixel 7 started at $599 last year and currently costs $449. The 128GB Pixel 7 Pro started at $899, but it’s now down to $699.

If you worry about local storage, you can always get the 256GB flavor instead of the base model. Pixel 8 preorders might get you various deals worth looking into that would make it cheaper to upgrade the storage. The alternative is getting more cloud storage for your needs down the road via Google One.

The leak also indicates the color options for the two upcoming Pixel 8 phones. The regular model will be available in Licorice, Peony, and Haze. Go for the Pixel 8 Pro, and you’ll choose between Licorice, Porcelain, and Sky.

Google will unveil the Pixel 8 phones in October, so expect everything to leak about the two handsets by then, including price tiers.