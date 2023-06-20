Domino’s Pinpoint Delivery will magically deliver pizza almost anywhere

I don’t know if I’ve ever been as excited about technology in my life as I am right now.

Domino’s has always been at the forefront of integrating technology into the pizza business. I still marvel at the Domino’s Pizza Tracker, which allows you to track where your pizza is — not just physically in the world, but where it is in the process of being made. There’s nothing better than looking at the tracker and seeing it leave the oven and transition into the delivery stage.

Now, the company is really taking the pizza delivery business to a whole other level. In a press release, the company has announced Domino’s Pinpoint Delivery, which allows you to drop a pin on a map, and boom, pizza gets delivered there. We are truly living in an age of wonders.

With Domino’s Pinpoint Delivery, customers can receive their order at a countless number of dynamically created hyper-local spots without a typical address. Domino’s Pinpoint Delivery allows customers to track their order with Domino’s Tracker®, see their driver’s GPS location, view an estimated time of arrival and receive text alerts about their delivery. Domino’s will also alert customers when their delivery expert arrives at the pickup spot, at which time they can activate a visual signal on their phone, which will help the driver spot them.

Of course, you can’t drop a pin and expect pizza to be delivered ANYWHERE. The company says that it’ll determine the best location for the driver based on where they can safely pull their car over. So, no dropping a pin in an alley or in the middle of the ocean — unless you are Mr. Beast, of course, and get pizza delivered to a boat by helicopter.

Christopher Thomas-Moore, Domino’s senior vice president and chief digital officer, said in a statement that it is the “first quick-service restaurant brand in the U.S.” to deploy the technology. Of course, it is incredibly similar in scope to how services like Uber and Lyft work — just for pizza.

“Domino’s is proud to be the first quick-service restaurant brand in the U.S. to deliver food to customers with the drop of a pin. We’re always striving to make customers’ experiences even better and more convenient, and Domino’s Pinpoint Delivery does exactly that.”

So, if you’re ready to get a pizza delivered in the park or on the beach, you can actually do that now in some places with the service. I am just dying to try this thing out. Pizza? Magically delivered to me almost wherever I am? This is the future.