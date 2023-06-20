Spotify’s got a new desktop app, but it won’t make me switch from Apple Music

Spotify’s desktop app has been long overdue for an update, and today, it finally happened.

In a blog post, the company announced that its desktop app is getting an upgrade after looking quite the same for a number of years. The two biggest changes to the app, when you are using it on the desktop or the web, are a new Your Library and Now Playing view. You can also now collapse the library, search and filter the library, and resize the Your Library and Now Playing views.

One of the big changes coming to the app is that the Your Library view is now anchored on the left-hand side of the app window.

On the left-hand side of the app window, we’re anchoring the new Your Library so you can quickly access your saved music and podcast collections. And from initial insights we’ve seen, users have found that the new Library helps them save time, provides them with a better overview, and allows them to more easily switch between playlists.

Probably the biggest change is that the Now Playing view takes up the entire right-hand side of the app. Not only will it show you what’s playing, but offer up additional information about the song, artist, and more.

On the right-hand side of the app, you’ll find the Now Playing view, which displays the current song or podcast you’re listening to. You can even find more information about the song and artist here, as well as information on tour dates and merch—making it easier to connect with your favorite artists and discover more about them. For select podcasts, you can even follow transcripts as you listen.

It’s a great and long overdue update but, even with some nice new features, it isn’t enough to pull me away from Apple Music. Granted, like many of us, I started with Spotify long ago and have even switched back and forth between the services over the years. However, I’m squarely in the Apple Music camp now. I think the app is better, the Atmos features are interesting, and the audio quality is better.

Speaking of audio quality, it seems that Spotify is finally planning to launch its new premium tier that will include Hi-Fi quality.