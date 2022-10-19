Discord on Xbox is dropping its reliance on your phone

Discord on Xbox is about to do what it should have done in the first place.

As reported by The Verge’s Tom Warren, the Discord experience is getting a huge update for Xbox owners. Currently, in order to use Discord through the Xbox, you first need to join an audio channel from the Discord app on your phone. Then, you’ll have the option to transfer the audio call from your phone to your Xbox. It’s an extra step that many have complained about since the feature launched.

However, Discord and Xbox are looking to get rid of the phone requirement entirely with an update that is already available to Xbox Insiders on the Alpha and Skip-Ahead Alpha rings. As you can see below, the experience now lets you navigate through all of the Discord channels you are a part of and hop in and out of audio channels at will:

They allow you to browse all voice channels across all the Discord servers you’re in. Connecting no longer requires you to transfer the call with the Xbox or Discord mobile apps, and once your account is linked for the first time, you can freely join straight from your Xbox.

There’s only one thing missing now

Even better, when you join an audio channel on Xbox, you’ll also be prompted with audio settings right on the system, like muting your microphone, switching to game chat, and others that Xbox gamers are used to when in Xbox Live chat.

The only thing left, as Warren points out, is the ability to participate in text chats directly through the Xbox. I imagine that isn’t as necessary of a feature for most gamers, as the number of people with a keyboard and mouse hooked up to their Xbox is likely pretty slim.

Discord on Xbox is getting way better. You won't need to use your phone soon, so you can connect to calls in Discord servers directly from the Xbox dashboard 🙏 details here: https://t.co/VXaBj2zD1l pic.twitter.com/nerSy1zX80 — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) October 19, 2022

The upgraded Discord experience is available now for Xbox Insiders. It’s currently unclear when it will launch for all Xbox users, but I am sure all of us are crossing our fingers that it is coming soon.

Discord isn’t the only upgrade that Xbox is getting. Microsoft and Apple also recently announced that Apple Music is now available on Xbox consoles.