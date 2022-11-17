Xbox rolls out official support for Discord, Lightstream, and Streamlabs

Holy moly, there is a ton of stuff rolling out with the Xbox November update.

In a blog post, Xbox announced that it is officially rolling out the Xbox November update today. In addition to launching official support for Discord, the company also rolled out streaming support for Streamlabs and Lightstream, a new Capture app, and a host of other features.

The biggest news from the day was the official launch of Discord support for the Xbox. Now, users can join voice channels right from your console.

Starting today, we’ve made it even easier to chat with Discord friends across mobile, console, and PC. When your Discord account is linked to Xbox, you can now join voice channels from your Discord servers directly from your Xbox console. To try it, open the guide, scroll to Parties & chats, and select Discord. Then scroll through your available Discord servers and pick a voice channel. You’ll see a preview of your friends who are in a Discord server and voice channel before you join.

The company has also expanded the number of streaming services the Xbox integrates directly with. In addition to Twitch, users can now also stream directly to Lightstream and Streamlabs. Unfortunately, YouTube is still not an option.

You can now start your live stream directly from your Xbox console with Twitch, Lightstream, and Streamlabs. To get started, open the guide and go to Capture & share > Live streaming > More options. Then scroll down to Destination to stream from the Twitch, Lightstream, or Streamlabs Studio apps. With the newly integrated streaming experiences, the Twitch app on Xbox consoles is now dedicated to viewing only.

The update also includes the following:

Noise suppression in Discord Voice on Xbox Series X|S

Wish list gifting and sale notifications – Microsoft Store on Xbox

New integrated Captures app for your gaming moments

Enhanced power options and customization

Controller rumble for Xbox Cloud Gaming (beta) on PC and Mac

Recommendations in Settings

Ask to join

Xbox Assist redesigned as Xbox Support

The update is rolling out now to all Xbox users. You can learn about all of the updates on the blog post.