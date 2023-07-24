Developers can now apply for Apple Vision Pro dev kit

Ahead of the Apple Vision Pro release in early 2024, developers can now apply for a dev kit for this spatial computer. Apple has updated its developer’s page to show how it works and how to apply for one.

“Have an innovative idea for an app or game for visionOS that requires building and testing on Vision Pro? Apply for a Vision Pro developer kit,” says Apple. “This kit will help you deliver amazing spatial experiences by letting you quickly build, iterate, and test on Vision Pro.”

Apple says it will loan a Vision Pro developer kit to help you prepare your app launch when the new App Store of this product is available.

You’ll also receive:

Help setting up the device and onboarding.

Check-ins with Apple experts for UI design and development guidance and help to refine your app.

Two additional code-level support requests, so you can troubleshoot any issues with your code.

This Apple-owned development device needs to be returned upon request.

To apply, developers must submit a brief application for a Vision Pro developer kit. They will need to be the Account Holder in the Apple Developer Program, provide details about their team’s development skills and existing apps, and agree to the terms and conditions. Applications will be reviewed, and priority will be given to applicants creating an app that takes advantage of visionOS features and capabilities.

Apple says the Vision Pro dev kit is an “Apple-owned development device. This kit will need to stay at its ship-to address in a private, secure workspace accessible only by you and your authorized developers. You’ll have regular check-ins with Apple, and you’ll need to return the kit at Apple’s request.”

After announcing the Vision Pro during the WWDC 2023 keynote, Apple hasn’t talked much about this device. While it has tweaked the Developer’s page a few times and even seeded the first beta version of visionOS, it hasn’t addressed anything else until today.

As developers can now apply to get a Vision Pro kit, BGR will keep you posted on everything we discover about this upcoming spatial computer.