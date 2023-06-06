Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
No Caller ID iOS 17 Google Bard Where to watch Yellowstone iPhone 12 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max Amazon Gift Card Deals Free Streaming Apps New on Netflix Lost Snap Streak

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Home Tech Apps & Software

Custom workout plans for Apple Fitness Plus might get me to use the service again

By
Published Jun 6th, 2023 5:30PM EDT
Apple Fitness Plus iPhone

One of the features that didn’t get highlighted during the WWDC keynote this year was something that is coming to Apple Fitness Plus. I’m personally stoked about this one, and it might actually get me to start using the fitness subscription service again.

All the way at the bottom of the iOS 17 Preview page, Apple revealed a couple of new features that are coming to the Fitness app. One was pretty simple — a redesign to the Sharing tab to get more visibility of your friend’s activity. However, the other could be transformative for the company’s Fitness Plus subscription service: Custom Plans.

According to Apple, Fitness Plus subscribers will now be able to create a custom workout and meditation schedule. While Apple has offered prebuilt workout plans with Fitness Plus, this is the first time subscribers will be able to custom-build their own plan.

The redesigned Sharing tab provides highlights of your friends’ activity like workout streaks and awards. Create a workout and meditation schedule based on exactly what you want with Custom Plans in Apple Fitness+.

I really liked Fitness Plus when the service was originally launched, but I’ve definitely seen my usage of the workout subscription service deteriorate over the last couple of years, largely due to missing features like building and easily following a workout plan. Other workout apps like Nike Run Club make signing up for and tracking a workout plan so easy that it was easy to jump ship from Fitness Plus to others.

However, with Custom Plans, Apple Fitness+ has my ear again. If it lets me create a plan that mixes its HIIT workouts, strength workouts, meditations, and its Audio Workouts for running, I will leave Nike Run Club in a heartbeat. Nothing against Nike, but such an experience would let me build a much more comprehensive workout plan that integrates well with my iPhone and Apple Watch.

It also doesn’t hurt that I’m already paying for Apple One Premier, so I might as well give it a go. The iOS 17 public beta day can’t come soon enough!

Don’t Miss: Everything new coming to Apple Music in iOS 17

This article talks about:

Joe Wituschek Tech News Contributor

Joe Wituschek is a Tech News Contributor for BGR.

With expertise in tech that spans over 10 years, Joe covers the technology industry's breaking news, opinion pieces and reviews.

Joe Wituschek's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News