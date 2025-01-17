Crazy AI app lets you transform a photo into a 3D model

Krea is one of the latest AI tools that promise to revolutionize 3D modeling. By partnering with the top AI video providers, the company lets you create videos with Hailuo, Mini Max, Luma Labs, Runway, Pika Labs, and Kling.

One of Krea’s most interesting features is its ability to generate real-time images guided by 3D models. This feature lets users take an image, convert it into a 3D model, and use it to guide scene generation. What makes this tool so cool is that you can move, manipulate, and rotate the model to change the scene—all in real-time and in a very intuitive way, as spotted by X user Justine Moore.

However, this isn’t the only tool available with Krea’s AI app. You can create real-time styles, change the environment of your images with one click by having perfect light and color consistency, ultra slow-motion in 120fps, animate and fuse images, and even use its enhanced presets to turn your image into an oil painting or let the AI create something completely unique.

Krea focuses on five major features: High-quality generation, Editing, video generation, Instant AI generation, and an Enhancer tool that lets you upscale photos and videos. It’s also important to note that the service allows you to create images with sound, setting it apart from the competition.

What’s nice about Krea is that you can take advantage of free daily image generation and access some of its popular tools as long as you are logged on to the platform. The company offers three other paid tiers, Basic, Pro, and Max, with a good discount when you choose the yearly plan.

With the Basic plan, you can create around 720 Flux Images, 36,000 real-time images, 180 enhanced images, three training jobs, and a commercial license.