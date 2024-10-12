Concept shows Apple Books+ would be a killer addition to Apple One

The Apple One subscription has been available for a few years now. By combining several Apple services in a bundle, users can gain access to iCloud+, Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and, in the premium tiers, Apple News+ and Apple Fitness+.

However, there’s one service Apple has been neglecting for years, and it would make a killer addition to the Apple One subscription: Apple Books+. While we keep asking where in the world Apple Books+ is to rival Amazon’s Kindle Unlimited service, it seems the service might never see the light of day. Recently, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman revealed that Apple cut some jobs in the Books department, which shows the company’s lack of interest there.

Still, one can dream. On Threads, Nick Cozier shared a concept of what Apple Books+ could look like and offer — and we loved it.

According to his concept, Apple Books+ would feature at least seven exclusive perks. First and foremost, the subscription would bring unlimited reading and listening through the Apple Books+ subscription. What makes me excited about this concept is the book’s enhanced editions. While the designer doesn’t specify what it could look like at this point, I imagine it could be a new way to interact with books, such as Harry Potter or kids’ novels.

The service would feature daily reading goals, similar to Apple’s Activity Rings. It would be nice to make users read more, which helps relieve stress, tension, and anxiety. In addition, exclusive Apple Book Clubs could help subscribers see what famous people are reading and engage, in some way, with their impressions of the books they’re reading.

Visual storytelling would be available, and, of course, Apple Books+ would be accessible on the Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, and iPhone.

Personally, I think Cozier pointed out all the major features Apple should add to an Apple Books subscription. Even though it’s unclear if this service could ever launch, I think this could be more worth it than the current Apple News+ service, which seems to rely more on puzzle games than deals with publishers.

BGR will let you know if we learn something about Apple planning a book subscription.