China surpasses the US as the number 1 iPhone market in Q2

For the first time, China has surpassed the United States as the largest market for Apple‘s iPhone shipments. With that, the Chinese bought more iPhones than Americans in the latest second quarter, according to TechInsights research (via ITHome News).

Since the third quarter of 2021, iPhone shipments have remained close between the US and China, but the second quarter of 2023 shows shipments declining in the US while they remained steady in China. That said, Japan remains the third most important iPhone market, followed by the UK, and India is right behind it, as it appears for the first time as the fifth largest iPhone market, with a quarter increase of more than 50% YoY.

Image source: TechInsights

In terms of total volume, the global shipment of iPhone series models in the quarter was 43.1 million units, a year-on-year decrease of 9.3%, accounting for 16.0% of the global market share – the largest year-over-year decline, ITHome News report. The research says Apple maintains the international shipment lead with 2.75x more iPhones sold than Samsung models.

For Q3 and Q4, TechInsights expect that the average selling price of iPhone models increase due to iPhone 15 Pro’s ultrathin-bezels and titanium finish will make this iPhone more expensive than previous generations.

iPhone 15: What we know

With the iPhone 15 series expected to be announced a month from now, we have heard several reports about this upcoming model.

Apple is expected to bring the Dynamic Island cutout to all four models. Even though ProMotion and Always-On Display will continue to be exclusive to the Pro line, the standard versions will also get the A16 Bionic chip. In addition, rumors expect these models to get a 48MP main camera, USB-C port, and improved battery life.

For the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max versions, Apple will give them ultra-thin bezels, the all-new A17 Bionic chip, which is rumored to get faster and 35% more power-efficient, a periscope lens to the Pro Max iteration, and a new titanium frame for both models. Also, these phones may start with 256GB of storage with up to 2TB of maximum storage capacity.

Below, you can find a full roundup of what to expect from this announcement.