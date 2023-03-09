ChatGPT is now available with Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Service

Microsoft continues to roll out OpenAI technology across its products. Today’s launch brings ChatGPT, OpenAI’s chatbot technology, to Azure OpenAI Service.

In a blog post, the company announced the launch, saying that the technology could be used to summarize content, generate email copy, and assist with software programming. Microsoft says that over 1,000 of its customers are already using other AI models like Dall-E 2, GPT-3.5, and Codex in their applications.

Now with ChatGPT in preview in Azure OpenAI Service, developers can integrate custom AI-powered experiences directly into their own applications, including enhancing existing bots to handle unexpected questions, recapping call center conversations to enable faster customer support resolutions, creating new ad copy with personalized offers, automating claims processing, and more. Cognitive services can be combined with Azure OpenAI to create compelling use cases for enterprises. F

One of the examples of implementation with ChatGPT through Azure OpenAI Service is Office Depot. In a testimonial, the company said that it used the chatbot to improve document review and generate job descriptions for its Human Resources team.

[The Office Depot Corporation] is building a ChatGPT-powered chatbot to support our internal business units, specifically HR. The chatbot has been successful in improving HR’s document review process, generating new job descriptions, and enhancing associate communication. By utilizing ChatGPT’s natural language processing and machine learning capabilities, [The Office Depot Corporation] aims to streamline its internal operations and drive business success.

Microsoft says that ChatGPT for Azure OpenAI Service is available today and will cost $0.002/1k tokens. The company says that it will start to bill for usage on Monday, March 13th.

Today’s launch comes on the same day Microsoft revealed that Bing has passed 100 million daily active users, boosted by the launch of its new AI-powered chat feature. Users also recently discovered a weird version of the chatbot that impersonates a celebrity.