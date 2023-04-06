ChatGPT-client app Petey now available for iPhone users

If you buy through affiliate links, we may receive a commission, helping support our product testing. Learn more.

Popular ChatGPT-client Petey for Apple Watch has expanded its horizons by being available today for iPhone users as well. Even though it offers a new experience on its iOS counterpart, those who already have the Apple Watch version can download it for free.

Since the iPhone is more powerful than the Apple Watch, users will notice that Petey is faster on mobile. With Shortcuts support, you can Ask Petey with it or even replace Siri with the ChatGPT assistant.

The iOS version also offers some exclusive features. For example, Petey now supports Live Activity, so every time you start talking with the assistant, it will bring a Live Activity to let you do other things while waiting for a response. You can also share the full conversation with the press of a button to use in any app. Lastly, the app also offers rich answers, so when a link is detected, a separate view is presented to easily open up the mentioned website.

That said, a new feature available for its watchOS counterpart is the ability to send an answer from Petey on watchOS to your phone so you can use it in other apps.

For those who didn’t buy the watchOS app, it costs $4.99. If you don’t have a ChatGPT API Key, you get two weeks of free trial and then have to pay $6.99/month for the Basic tier with GPT-3.5 support.

In the future, there will be a Premium tier with GPT-4 support, although the developer hasn’t announced the price for the monthly subscription. The same is worth regarding a Lifetime upgrade, which will also be announced later.

The app’s future updates will also bring a history feature, so you can save Petey conversations to read back later, improved voice, syntax highlighting for more rich answers, and more widgets available.

You can find the app on the App Store here.