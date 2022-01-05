CES 2022: Lenovo just announced an all-new 2022 computer lineup

Lenovo is perhaps having the biggest CES of any company. The computer manufacturer has taken the wraps off of facelifts and updates to a huge portion of its laptops, for consumers, professionals, gamers, and more. No matter what you’re looking for from your next laptop, Lenovo may well have the perfect product for your needs.

Here’s everything you need to know about Lenovo’s latest and greatest offerings from CES 2022.

Lenovo Yoga

Image source: Lenovo

The Lenovo Yoga line of laptops is one of the most popular lines out there, and for good reason. For 2022, Lenovo is updating the Yoga line with three new models — the Yoga 6 13, Yoga 7i 16, and Yoga 9i 14.

First up is the Yoga 6 13, which has a 13-inch FHD+ display, with a lightweight and portable design. The device also has an AMD Ryzen 5 or Ryzen 7 processor, with either 8GB or 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage.

Next is the Yoga 7i 16, which has a larger 16-inch display, with up to an Intel Core i7-1260P processor, and again, either 8GB or 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

Lastly is the Yoga 9i 14, which has up to a 14-inch OLED display with up to a 4K resolution. This laptop also has up to an Intel Core i7-1260P processor, with either 8GB or 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

Lenovo ThinkPad Z

Image source: Lenovo

Perhaps one of Lenovo’s most interesting new products is the Lenovo ThinkPad Z, which is a new series of laptops that’s designed to showcase new designs, new colors, new materials, and more. There are two new devices in the ThinkPad Z series, including the ThinkPad Z13 and ThinkPad Z16. Both of these are built for a business audience, and are built from recycled materials like alunimum. The two devices are available in arctic grey or black, or recycled black vegan leather.

Lenovo has also partnered with AMD for the new series and as such the ThinkPad Z13 comes with a new AMD Ryzen 7 Pro processor. The ThinkPad Z16 can also be configured with new AMD Radeon discrete graphics, giving it a little more power for things like video and gaming.

Perhaps the coolest thing about the new laptops is the all-new design that they have on offer. You’ll get a 16:10 display with super-thin bezels around it, along with a large 120mm haptic ForcePad. The computer comes with Windows 11 out of the box.

The Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 will be available in May 2022, with a starting price of $1549. The ThinkPad Z16 will also be available in May, but with a starting price of $2,099.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1

Image source: Lenovo

The ThinkPad X1 series has a number of new options too. Specifically, there are three new ThinkPad X1 models, starting with the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10. It takes that classic design, and adds 12-generation Intel Core i7 processors, coupled with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage. The OLED display on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 sits in at 14 inches, with a 2.8K resolution.

Next up is the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2, which is built to be lightweight and portable. The ThinkPad X1 Nanon Gen 2 comes with 12th-generation Intel Core i7 vPro provessors, with up to 32GB of RAM and a 13-inch 16:10 2K display.

Last but not least is the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7, which is a reversible 2-in-1, with an OLED touch display and up to 12-generation Intel Core i7 vPro U and P series processors, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 2TB of storage. You’ll also get a 14-inch display with up to a 2840 x 2400 resolution and Dolby Vision.

Lenovo ThinkBook

Image source: Lenovo

The Lenovo ThinkBook series is getting an update too. There are four new ThinkBook models in the lineup, including a ThinkBook 13x Gen 2, 14 Gen 4, 16 Gen 4, and ThinkBook Plus Gen 3.

All four of the devices get 12th-generation Intel Core i processors, coupled with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of internal storage, except for the ThinkBook Plus Gen 3, which only gets up to 1TB of storage. The main difference between the offerings is the size. Except, once again, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 3, which is built with a secondary screen next to the keyboard that lets you do things like display your Motorola phone’s display. That display can also be used to extend content from the main computer.

Lenovo ThinkCentre

Image source: Lenovo

Next up is the ThinkCentre series, which is also getting some updates. The first device in the ThinkCentre series to get an update is the ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 3, which is an all-in-one computer that offers up to a 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, with up to 64GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The computer has a 23.8-inch display with a 2K resolution, and a built-in webcam for video chatting.

Other ThinkCentre computers, including the Neo 70t, Neo 50s, Neo 30a 24, and TIO Flex, have also gotten 12th-generation Intel updates.

Lenovo Legion

Image source: Lenovo

Lenovo’s Legion series of gaming computers is next, with a series of updates and a number of new models. There are four new Lenovo Legion models, including the Legion 5i Pro, Legion 5 Pro, Legion 5i, and Legion 5. The Legion 5 and 5i offer 15-inch displays, while the other two step things up to 16 inches. All of the laptops offer up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

The other major difference between the models is the fact that the Legion 5 and Legion 5 Pro offer AMD Ryzen processors. That’s coupled with up to GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards, and Windows 11. The Legion 5i and Legion 5i Pro, on the other hand come with 12th-generation Intel Core processors. The Legion 5i has up to an i7-12700H, while the Legion 5i Pro steps that up to an Intel Core i9-12900H processor. These laptops also offer up to Nvidia GeForce RTX processors.