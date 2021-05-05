We’ve all been there. Everyone has asked themselves how long it might take to binge a TV show that friends of ours keep talking about. Do we really have time to make that commitment while still dealing with the realities of day-to-day life? One of the pandemic’s side effects is that people have been stuck indoors for more extended periods than ever, and binging more shows was suddenly possible. But even so, you can’t spend your time watching Netflix, HBO, or Disney+ continuously, no matter how much exciting content there is out there to watch. Not to mention that many regions around the world are slowly returning to some sense of normalcy, so the time you want to dedicate to binging shows will take a hit.

That’s when this brilliant website will come in handy. Can I Binge? will tell you exactly how long it takes to binge a TV show and whether or not you can watch it in the number of days you want.

Today's Top Deal AirPods Pro are finally back in stock at Amazon... at the lowest price of 2021! List Price:$249.00 Price:$197.00 You Save:$52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

It’s already relatively easy to calculate how long it’ll take you to binge-watch Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is the hottest new TV show in town. We’re looking at six episodes that are around an hour each, so you can watch the whole thing in a day if you hunker down.

But the website Can I Binge?, which was “built in quarantine by a designer who’s trying to keep himself busy or else he’s going to start talking to his furniture,” will tell you whether you can binge your favorite show in a specific period of time.

Brian Yung, the developer behind Can I Binge?, encourages people to binge as they stay home while essential workers are doing their jobs:

As we all take this moment in time to stay at home so that the world’s essential workers can do their jobs safely, no one’s going to judge you for watching a little more TV than usual. Literally no one’s gonna judge you. So go ahead — binge.

Say you want to finish The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in a week. You have to watch at least one episode per day, as the website will tell you.

How about finishing The Young and the Restless during the same amount of time? It’s impossible, as you’ll see if you enter it into the site. You’ll need to watch non-stop for 34 days to finish all the available episodes.

The Simpsons is an equally impossible task. You need 12 days of non-stop watching to finish it.

You can get the entire Game of Thrones done in one week if you play 10 episodes each day. To finish it sooner than that, stop after the seventh season and pretend that horrible final season never happened. For an even better experience, season 6 should have probably marked the end of the series, but I digress.

Can I Binge? grabs data directly from IMDB, so even if you don’t know the show’s full name, you’re likely to find it with a simple search. I’ve offered you several examples for the same 1-week time frame above, you can customize the number of days, weeks, months, or years you want in the query field, right next to the TV show’s title. Definitely give it a try at this link.

Today's Top Deal AirPods Pro are finally back in stock at Amazon... at the lowest price of 2021! List Price:$249.00 Price:$197.00 You Save:$52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission