Broken Galaxy Z Fold 3 screens will be expensive to repair

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 a few days ago. Unsurprisingly, the company confirmed all the Fold 3 and Flip 3 rumors we saw in the previous months. Those reports said the new foldables will be more durable than ever, and that turned out to be true. The obvious downside of a smartphone featuring a foldable display is the screen’s fragility. That’s why Samsung made such a big deal about improving the Fold 3 and Flip 3 build quality. As exciting as that might be, Samsung can’t prevent accidents, and some users might end up with broken foldable screens on their Fold 3 and Flip 3 units.

Replacing the broken displays is possible, and Samsung will perform the repairs. But you might end up having to pay plenty of cash to have it done. That’s especially if your warranty or extended warranty doesn’t cover the accidental damage.

Fold 3 and Flip 3 build quality

The Fold 3 and Flip 3 handsets feature various design improvements over their predecessors. They pack a new “Armor” aluminum frame that will increase hinge protection. The structure is 10% more durable than before, according to Samsung.

The Fold 3 external display and rear glass panel both feature Corning’s durable Gorilla Glass Victus. The foldable screen has a second-gen Ultra Thing Glass (UTG) cover that’s 80% more durable than last year. The phone is also rated IPX8 for water resistance.

The Flip 3 features the same durability improvements: Armor aluminum Corning Victus external panels, second-gen UTG cover, and IPX8 rating.

What does it cost to repair a broken foldable screen?

In addition to improved durability, Samsung offers a one-year warranty with the Fold 3 and Flip 3. If the screen breaks during that period, and the accident is covered under the warranty terms, you won’t have to pay anything for the replacement.

Buyers who preorder either phone will also get a free year of Samsung Care Plus. The extended warranty comes with a monthly fee of $12.99 and extends the warranty for two more years after the original expires. Repairing a broken foldable screen under Samsung Care Plus means having to pay a $249 deductible. Samsung told The Verge, the deductible “deductible covers up to three screen repairs per year.”

But say that the initial warranty doesn’t cover your unfortunate accident, and you don’t have Care Plus. Out of warranty repairs for a broken Fold 3 foldable screen will cost $479. The Flip 3’s foldable panel is more affordable at $369. In either case, Samsung is charging less money for a broken foldable display repair than last year. The Fold 2 display replacement costs $549, while the Flip 5G screen will set you back $499.

If it’s the external display that shatters after an accidental impact, the Fold 3 will cost $149 to repair. The Flip 3’s tiny 1.9-inch external display costs $99 to replace.

Repairing broken Fold 3 displays yourself

One thing you might consider for a broken Fold 3 or Flip 3 foldable display is taking care of the repairs yourself. You can order the right parts online and then attempt to fix your handset. However, that’s easier said than done for a foldable device, especially the Fold 3 and Flip 3.

Samsung told The Verge that the screens are made out of multiple layers. Then there’s a “pressure-sensitive adhesive” to deal with.

When the Fold 3 and Flip 3 start shipping next week, we’ll probably see the first durability tests and teardowns. They will tell us exactly how durable the phones out, and how difficult it is to replace a broken screen.

If you’re thinking of getting the Fold 3 or Flip 3, you might be better off preordering the device to get that special Care Plus subscription deal. You should also consider a protective case for either model.