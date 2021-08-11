Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 price, release date, and specs: Everything you need to know

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are the main stars of Samsung’s busy Unpacked event on Wednesday. This year, there’s no Note 21 because Samsung is looking to push more buyers towards a foldable handset. The Fold 3 is the more expensive of the two, providing both a phone and tablet experience. But the Flip 3 has the lowest price for a foldable handset to date, as long as you’re looking for a clamshell form factor. In what follows, we’ll explain the phone’s sleek new design. We’ll also cover Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 price, release date, specs, and everything else you need to know.

Today's Top Deal

88,000+ Amazon shoppers love these luxurious bed sheets that keep you cool at night! Price: Was $57, Now $34.95 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

The same Flip clamshell, but better

When unfolded, the Flip 3 looks a lot like a traditional Android flagship. It has an all-screen display with a hole-punch camera at the top. But fold it, and you get a compact device that’s easier to carry.

Like the Fold 3 that Samsung just unveiled, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is more durable than previous generations. We have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protecting the rear panel and Gorilla Glass DX on top of the larger 1.9-inch external display.

The new Flip features the same “Armor” aluminum as the Fold 3, which should give it better protection against shocks and accidents. There’s second-gen Ultra Thin Glass on top of the foldable screen, which is 80% more resistant than last year’s model. But the Flip 3 has no S Pen stylus support.

Finally, the clamshell also gets an IPX8 water resistance rating, which means liquids won’t get into the handset.

Another big change this year is the external display. The Cover Screen measures 1.9 inches, which gives you more space for notifications. More importantly, the Cover Screen acts as a viewfinder for the dual-lens camera. That way, you can take even better selfies with the phone’s primary camera.

The Flip 3 specs

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 specs feature the same high-end hardware as the Galaxy S21, Fold 3, and other Android flagships. That includes the Snapdragon 888 processor, 5G connectivity, and high-end cameras. Here are the full Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specs:

6.7-inch foldable OLED Infinity Flex display with 2640 x 1080 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate

1.9-inch secondary OLED Cover Screen

64-bit 5nm Snapdragon 888 processor

8GB of LPDDR5 RAM

128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage

dual camera: 12-megapixel (main camera, f/1.8, 78°, 1.4 μm, OIS, Dual Pixel AF) + 12-megapixel (ultra-wide-angle camera, f/2.2, 123°, 1.12 μm, FF)

selfie camera: 10-megapixel (f/2.4, 80°, 1.22 μm)

fingerprint sensor on the side

nano-SIM slot and eSIM support

4G/5G

Bluetooth 5.0

USB Type C connectivity

3,300 mAh battery with 15W fast charging, 10W wireless charging, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging

size: 166 x 72.2 x 6.9 mm (open), 86.4 x 72.2 x 17.1 mm (closed)

weight: 183 grams

Android 11 with One 3.1 on top

Galaxy Z Flip 3 price and release date

If you registered for the Flip 3 before the Unpacked event, you might get access to free Care+ protection and better trade-in prices. You also get to trade in two devices for the new Galaxy Z Flip 3. That’ll definitely help make the phone more affordable.

What’s great about the new clamshell is that it’s Samsung’s cheapest foldable to date. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is priced at $999 before any deals. That means it’s on par with Galaxy S and iPhone Pro phones in terms of pricing. The handset will be available to preorder online starting today. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 release date is set for August 27th.

Today's Top Deal

Amazon's Echo Dot is flying off the shelves at just $35! Price: Was $50, Now $34.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission