Best Buy Black Friday ad 2023: Save on iPhone 15, M3 MacBook Pro, Nintendo Switch, TVs, more

We saw Walmart’s Black Friday ad and Target’s Black Friday sales for next week, so it’s time to peek at Best Buy’s Black Friday 2023 catalog. Unlike the others, Best Buy focuses solely on electronics. If you haven’t found what you were looking for in Walmart or Target’s offers, Best Buy might have you covered.
More interestingly, Best Buy’s Black Friday sale starts earlier than its rivals. The deals you’ll see below are in effect beginning this Friday, November 17th. You won’t have to wait until next week to shop at Best Buy, whether heading to a retail store or shopping online.
Like its rivals, Best Buy has a few interesting deals on iPhone 15, Galaxy phones, and Pixels. Moreover, it has plenty of gaming deals, including a Mario Kart 8 Nintendo Switch OLED bundle. You’ll find plenty of TVs on sale at Best Buy for Black Friday, including some exclusive Best Buy deals. And interestingly, you’ll also get a great deal on the just-launched M3 MacBook Pro laptop.
Additional perks might apply to some of these deals, like at least five months of Apple TV Plus access with some Apple gear. On top of that, Best Buy is throwing better prices at subscribers who join My Best Buy Plus and My Best Total.
Best Buy Black Friday sale schedule
Best Buy says in a press release that thousands of deals will be available on November 17th. The prices you see below should be available both online and in stores.
Speaking of stores, Best Buy is extending store hours leading up to Black Friday. Like Walmart and Target, Best Buy will close stores on Thanksgiving. Other than that, here are the store hours that will be in effect through November 25th:
Nov. 15-18: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Nov. 19: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Nov. 20-21: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Nov. 22: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Thanksgiving, November 23rd: Closed
Black Friday, November 24th: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Nov. 25: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
You’ll want to check at this link for detailed information about your local Best Buy stores, as some hours might differ.
Best Buy also said that Virtual Sales Experts will be available for extended hours during the Black Friday sales period:
From 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. CT, shoppers can talk with experts via video, chat or audio to get inspiration, assistance, and live product demos — on BestBuy.com or the Best Buy App.
Best Buy’s best Black Friday deals
If you have a smartphone, tablet, or computer handy, you can start your shopping experience immediately. You’ll find below some of the Black Friday deals available right now from Best Buy.
Consoles
- $619.99 ASUS – ROG Ally 7″ 120Hz FHD 1080p Gaming Handheld (save $80) and save $20 with Plus or Total (deal exclusive to Plus and Total members)
- $499.99 PlayStation 5 console bundles with free game
- $299.99 Nintendo – Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle (Full Game Download + 3 Mo. Switch Online
- $249.99 Meta-Quest 2 Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset 128GB – Gray (save $50) and save $20 with Plus or Total (deal exclusive to Plus and Total members)
TV
- $1,999.99 75-inch Samsung – 77″ Class S89C OLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV (save $1,600) only at Best Buy
- $579.99 75-inch Samsung – 75″ Class TU690T Crystal UHD 4K Smart Tizen TV (save $170) only at Best Buy
- $899.99 86-inch LG – 86″ Class UR7800 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV (save $350) and save $100 with Plus or Total (deal exclusive to Plus and Total members)
- $399.99 65-inch LG – 65″ Class UQ70 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV (save $200) only at Best Buy
- $399.99 48-inch LG – 48″ Class A2 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV (save $200) only at Best Buy
- $549.99 48-inch LG – 48″ Class A2 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV (save $750)
- $229.99 55-inch TCL – 55″ Class Q5 Q-Class 4K QLED HDR Smart TV with GoogleTV (save $220) only at Best Buy
- $99.99 40-inch TCL – 40″ Class S3 S-Class 1080p FHD LED Smart TV with Fire TV (save $130) only at Best Buy
- $249.99 50-inch Pioneer – 55″ Class LED 4K UHD (save $100) and save $50 with Plus or Total (deal exclusive to Plus and Total members)
Smartphones and Tablets
- Save up to $1,000 on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max with trade-in. Everyone saves 5% instantly with qualified activation. Additional offers are available when you switch from T-Mobile. with qualifying trade-in
- Save up to $830 on iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus with trade-in. Everyone saves 5% instantly with qualified activation. Additional offers are available when you switch from T-Mobile. with qualifying trade-in
- Save up to $350 on iPhone 14 with qualifying trade-in; save $75 with activation
- Save $50 on iPhone 13 with qualifying activation; save up to $250 with trade-in
- Save up to $950 on Google Pixel 8 Series with qualifying trade-in
- Save up to $800 on Galaxy Z Fold 5 with qualified activation with qualifying trade-in
- Save up to $300 on Samsung Galaxy phones
- Save up to $300 on Motorola phones
- Starting at $249.99: iPad models
- $1,139 Apple – 12.9-Inch iPad Pro (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi – 256GB – Space Gray (save $60) and save $90 with Plus or Total
- $499.99 Apple – 10.9-Inch iPad Air – Latest Model – (5th Generation) with Wi-Fi – 64GB – Space Gray (save $100); and get 5 months of Apple TV Plus
- $399.99 Apple – iPad mini (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi – 64GB – Purple (save $100); and get 5 months of Apple TV Plus
- $349 Apple – 10.9-Inch iPad (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi – 64GB Blue (save $100); and get 5 months of Apple TV Plus
- $249.99 Apple – 10.2-inch iPad (9th Generation) with Wi-Fi – 64GB – Space Gray (save $80) – and 5 months of Apple TV Plus
- Starting at $99: Samsung Galaxy tablets
- Save up to 50% on Amazon Fire tablets
Wearables
- Save on various Apple Watch models
- Save up to $200 on Garmin smartwatches
- Save up to $100 on Samsung Galaxy smartwatches
- Save $70 or $100 on Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 or Watch 6 Classic package (deal exclusive to Plus and Total members)
- Save $80 on Google Pixel Watch Wi-Fi
- Save up to $60 on Fitbit smartwatches and fitness trackers
- Save up to $180 on Beats headphones
- Save up to $130 on Bose headphones
- Save up to $130 on Sony headphones
- Save $100 on AirPods Max models
- $139.99 Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) with Lightning Charging Case (save $30); and get 5 months of Apple TV Plus
Laptops and Desktops
- Save up to $800 on Surface Pro and Surface Go devices
- Starting at $749.99 on select MacBook models
- Save up to $600 on gaming laptops
- Save up to $550 on Windows laptops
- Starting at $129: Chromebooks
- Starting at $129: Windows laptops
- $1,449 Apple MacBook Pro 14″ Laptop M3 chip 8GB Memory – 10-core GPU – 512GB SSD (Latest Model) (save $150); and save $50 with Plus or Total; and get 7 months of Apple TV Plus
- $1,599 Apple – MacBook Pro 14″ Laptop M2 Pro chip – 16GB Memory – 512GB SSD – Space Gray (save $400); and get 7 months of Apple TV Plus
- $949 Apple – MacBook Air 15″ Laptop Apple M2 chip – 8GB Memory 256GB SSD (Latest Model) – Starlight (save $150); and save $50 with Plus or Total; and get 7 months of Apple TV Plus
- $949 MacBook Air 13.6″ Laptop – Apple M2 chip 8GB Memory – 256GB SSD Midnight (save $150); and save $50 with Plus or Total; and get 7 months of Apple TV Plus
- $749.99 MacBook Air 13.3″ Laptop – Apple M1 chip 8GB Memory – 256GB SSD – Space Gray (save $250); and get 7 months of Apple TV Plus
- $499.99 HP – Envy 2-in-1 14″ Full HD TouchScreen Laptop Intel Core i5 – 8GB Memory – 512GB SSD (save $350)
- $379.99 Dell – Inspiron 15 3520 Touch Laptop Intel Core i5 – Intel UHD 8GB Memory – 256GB SSD (save $220); and save $50 with Plus or Total (deal exclusive to Plus and Total members)
- $279.99 Lenovo – Ideapad 3i 15.6″ FHD Touch Laptop – Core i3-1115G4 with 8GB Memory – 256GB SSD (save $220)
Where are all the other discounts?
Best Buy has even more deals on tech and gadgets than Walmart and Target. I’ve only scratched the surface above. As exciting as the products above might be, you might be looking for deals on other consumer electronics, home appliances, electric scooters, and more.
Be sure to check Best Buy’s Black Friday hub at this link, which serves as the retailer’s digital Black Friday ad, to see all the deals available right now.