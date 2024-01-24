BeReal adds celebs and hot brands because your real friends’ lives are so boring

BeReal just announced a major change for its app with the global launch of RealPeople and RealBrands. With this update, the real-life-moments app adds support for official accounts for notable people, such as actors, athletes, and musicians.

BeReal says this change gives an opportunity for “notable people to keep it real and share behind-the-scenes moments to give you, their community, a glimpse of their lives when they aren’t on the world stage. Unfiltered, unedited, unscripted moments.”

RealPeople and RealBrands launch on February 6, so regular users can see “who they are outside of the spotlight. The app says these figures will create BeReal accounts and share content that you can engage by becoming a RealFan of that person or brand. It will also be possible to tag them in your post so they can see and even re-share it.

BeReal says that this change doesn’t mismatch the company’s focus as it wants to create “a more authentic world and keep you connected with the people you really care about” and “people want to see more of the faces behind the filters, the people behind the brands, and the chaotic moments that make life so human.” This is why “official account holders will also have to post on time, just like everyone else… no filters… just spur of the moment authentic BeReal.”

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

It’s important to note that the app already has a few celebs and brands, such as Billie Eilish, Jimmy Fallon, Chipotle, and NBA stars. Still, the company doesn’t disclose who is joining RealPeople and RealBrands in a couple of weeks, as users will have to “wait and see.”

That said, brands and A-listers can apply for an official account, which is available directly from the timeline in the app. While “not everyone will get an account,” BeReal encourages people to throw their hat in the ring.

To try getting a BeReal verified account, follow the steps below:

Go to your timeline

Find the survey card box

Tap on “I’m an artist, athlete, brand, or other

The app is available for free at the App Store.