‘Ask Apple’ brings interactive Q&As and one-on-one with developers

“Ask Apple” is a new series of interactive Q&As and one-on-one consultations that will help developers with more opportunities to connect directly with Apple experts for insight, support, and feedback. With that, developer participants can inquire about a variety of topics such as testing the latest seeds, implementing new and updated frameworks, and more.

DON’T MISS: How to get FREE MONEY from Amazon for Prime Early Access Sale 2022

According to a press release, the Ask Apple project is free of charge and registration is open to all members of the Apple Developer Program and the Apple Developer Enterprise Program.

“We’ve been listening to feedback from developers around the world about what will be most helpful to them as they build innovative apps, and we’ve seen an increased appetite for one-on-one support and conversation with Apple experts,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations and Enterprise and Education Marketing. “Our team is committed to continuously evolving our support for our diverse global developer community, and we’re excited to offer Ask Apple as another new resource.”

This Ask Apple series will enable developers to ask questions through Q&As on Slack or during one-on-one office hours. Q&As allows developers to connect with Apple evangelists, engineers, and designers to get their questions answered, share their learnings, and engage with other developers around the world. Office hours are focused on creating and distributing compelling apps that take advantage of the latest in technology and design, explains Apple.

Developers can ask for code-level assistance, design guidance, input on implementing technologies and frameworks, advice on resolving issues, or help with App Review Guidelines and distribution tools. Office hours will be hosted in time zones around the world and in multiple languages.

Ask Apple project builds on successful programs like Tech Talks and Meet with App Store Experts, which have offered developers more than 200 live presentations and thousands of office hours over the past year, according to the company.

Ask Apple will be an ongoing series, with the first round of opportunities coming October 17-21. Current members of the Apple Developer Program and the Apple Developer Enterprise Program can register and find information on the schedule by visiting developer.apple.com/events/ask-apple.