Apple’s next-gen Beats Studio Pro headphones will reportedly be released in July

First leaked in May, the upcoming Beats Studio Pro headphones seem to be almost ready to launch. Information about it was posted on a Reddit thread (via MacRumors) quoting the Apple-related podcast Connected.

In this episode, Myke Hurley said these headphones would launch July 19th in four colors: Black, Navy, Sandstone, and Deep Brown. These colors were already hinted at by Twitter user Aaronp613. macOS 13.4 RC already hinted at these Beats Studio Pro headphones.

In addition, 9to5Mac also revealed that this product is being developed in partnership with Samuel Ross of A-Cold-Wall. Beats have previously worked with him in past iterations of Beats products. Like the Beats Studio Buds+, this headphone won’t feature a custom Apple chip but a Beats processor instead.

That said, don’t expect AirPods Max-like features to this headphone. According to the publication – and now Hurley’s source –the Beats Studio Pro will have improved Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency mode, USB-C port, and four different colors. Still, since it won’t feature a custom Apple chip, such as the H1 or H2, this headphone won’t have a fast pair with different Apple devices, nor the Hey Siri voice command.

With these pieces of information in mind, unlike the Beats Solo Pro, which was the first Beats headphone with an Apple touch, the Beats Studio Pro feels like a new iteration of the current Beats Studio3 Wireless, first released in 2017.

The material of this product also looks like an in-between to the old Beats Studio and the Beats Pro lines, although I’d bet that it would have a similar feel to the 2019 Beats Solo Pro with larger cushions. Prior to this release, the new Beats Studio Buds+ was also leaked and released last month.

BGR will let you know once the company starts selling these products and how they perform compared to the AirPods counterpart.