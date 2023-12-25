Apple released a new iPhone ad on Christmas Eve that focuses on the iPhone 15 Plus’s long battery life. Tests after the iPhone 15 release in September showed that the iPhone 15 Plus is actually the best choice of the four phones if battery life is your top priority.

The iPhone 15 Plus’s screen doesn’t support the 120Hz refresh rate, and it features last year’s A16 chip instead of the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s A17 Pro. But the Pro Max wasn’t able to outlast the Plus. The iPhone 15 Plus’s battery lasted 13 hours and 19 minutes in the battery test, compared to 11 hours and 41 minutes for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Titled Miss You, the short Apple ad features an electrical outlet that comes to life to sing Doe Boy’s Way Too Long song, as an iPhone 15 Plus owner is using the phone around the house.

The song choice is hilarious, matching the iPhone 15 Plus battery experience perfectly:

At night, I remember when you and I were inseparable

We, we had pure energy

We had that chemistry, we were inseparable Why we takin’ so long? (Why?)

I’ve been geekin’, I can’t sleep, waitin’ for you to come back home (Come home)

You the one, I’m in love, I feel like it been way too long (Way too long)

Way too long and I’m missin’, I’m missin’ you

The iPhone 15 Plus should last a couple of days on a single charge. At the very least, you won’t have to charge it overnight as you used to do with older iPhones. Other iPhone 15 versions should also offer great battery life that might exceed a day of use.

It might be a good idea not to recharge the handset overnight with those as well. If you do, you can always limit charging to 80% to preserve the iPhone’s battery health.

As someone who hasn’t upgraded to the iPhone 15 series, I can attest to the great battery life of my iPhone 14 Pro. I’ve practically changed how I recharge the handset, and I rarely have to plug it in overnight. I’d rather get it charging first thing in the morning if the battery is low when I go to bed.

Back to the iPhone 15 Plus ad, it seems clear to me that Apple is practically confirming that the new Plus offers the best battery life out of the four iPhone 15 versions. Otherwise, it would have featured a different iPhone 15 version in this type of ad.

The YouTube clip description also focuses on the iPhone 15 Plus’s battery life:

Big screen. Big battery life. iPhone 15 Plus is here. Dynamic Island. New 48MP Main camera. 2x Telephoto. Next-generation portraits. Water resistant (IP68). USB-C. Durable color-infused glass. Aluminum design. You don’t want to miss it.

The only downside of the Plus, if there is one, is the size, as some people might prefer smaller versions. When it comes to price, the Plus is a much better deal than the Pro Max. The iPhone 15 Plus costs $899 after $30 carrier discount. The same-size iPhone 15 Pro starts at $1,199.

Check out our iPhone 15 Plus review if you want to know more about this iPhone 15 flavor.