Apple’s AR/VR headset may scan your eyes for payments

Apple has yet to formally confirm its rumored mixed reality headset, but that hasn’t stopped the rumors from swirling. A new report from The Information brings yet another rumor to the table. Apple’s unannounced AR/VR headset will reportedly scan the irises of a user’s eyes to authenticate purchases and log them into their accounts.

The Information claims that the information comes from two people who helped developed the headset. They say that iris scanning will make it easier for multiple people to use one of Apple’s headsets, as it can quickly scan their eyes to switch accounts.

The report goes on to explain that internal cameras will track where the user is looking. In order to confirm the payment, you will likely have to look directly at a payment button for a couple of seconds. Otherwise, accidental payments will be a real problem. Eye tracking also lets Apple reduce graphical fidelity in a user’s peripheral vision, which should cut down on the amount of processing power the device requires.

The Information notes that this was made possible by Apple’s purchase of German computer vision company SensoMotoric Instruments in 2017.

As for the design of the headset, previous reports suggested that it will look like “a pair of ski goggles.” The Information’s report adds it will be made of mesh fabrics, aluminum, and glass. Iris scanning is one way Apple’s device could differentiate itself from Meta’s new Quest Pro, and it will also reportedly feature 14 cameras to the Quest Pro’s 10.

We still don’t know when Apple’s first AR headset will see the light of day. We expected to at least get a hint of the device before 2022 ended, but that has not happened yet. Chances are that we’re going to have to wait until 2023 for the official reveal.

