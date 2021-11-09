Apple won’t close the App Store to developers over the holidays

For years, Apple has closed the App Store to submissions from developers over the holidays. In the days surrounding Thanksgiving and Christmas, Apple closed its App Store Connect service altogether. App developers that wanted to submit new apps or updates for released apps were simply out of luck. At long last, the company is changing this policy. Apple announced on Monday that it will now accept submissions through the App Store Connect service throughout the holidays.

Here’s the statement that Apple shared on its developer portal site regarding the new policy:

This year, we’re pleased to continue accepting submissions in App Store Connect throughout the upcoming holidays. Make sure your apps are up to date and ready for the busiest season on the App Store. Due to anticipated high volume, plan to send time-sensitive submissions early. Please note that reviews may take longer to complete from November 24 to 28 and December 23 to 27.

Apple won’t close the App Store over the holidays

As Apple notes, this is the busiest time of the year for the App Store. All over the world, people will be unwrapping new iPhones, iPads, and Mac computers. Those customers will then proceed to download apps and games for their new devices. Previously, it was not possible to release a new app during this dead period on the App Store. Now Apple is letting developers submit apps over the holidays.

Just as importantly, app developers attempting to push out updates will now be able to do so. The last thing any developer wants is to discover a problem with their app while they can’t do anything about it. Developers will now be able to address those issues promptly.

It’s also worth noting that while submissions will be open, Apple warns that reviews will take longer to complete. Developers that plan to release new apps around the holiday season should still prioritize launching before November 24th or December 23rd. It doesn’t sound like the App Store Connect service will be operating at full capacity.