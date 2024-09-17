Apple Watch Series 10 reviews: Redesign is boring, but there are still some surprises

Apple Watch Series 10 will be released later this week. The tenth iteration of Apple’s smartwatch has a thinner design, a bigger display, and a smarter chip. However, is this enough to make people upgrade? This is what reviewers are saying about the Apple Watch Series 10.

On CNBC‘s Apple Watch Series 10 review, the publication praises the new charging speeds, although the lack of bigger battery life is still an issue:

The charging is great. The Series 10 has new coils under the back glass that charge it to 80% in 30 minutes. I could get plenty of juice for the day ahead by plugging it in while reading a book or taking a shower. A full charge lasts 18 hours, which has been standard since the Series 1. (…) The Series 10 is thinner than earlier Apple Watches, which weren’t particularly thick. I’d be fine with the prior thickness if it meant longer battery life.

Yahoo Finance talks about the advantages of the bigger display if you’re coming from older models:

Yes, you get an extra line or so of text when reading text messages or news articles on the larger screens, but I wouldn’t say that’s enough to drop a few hundred bucks on a new watch. It’s a different story when you’re coming from the older Apple Watches, though. Apple says the 42mm Series 10 has 30% more screen space than the 40mm version of the Series 4, 5, and 6, while the 46mm model offers a 25% larger display than the 44mm Series 4, 5, and 6. And if you’re coming from the Series 2 or 3, you’ll get between 75% and 65% more screen area. In those cases, you’ll absolutely notice the larger display.

Engadget calls this new model an incremental upgrade in its review. However, it doesn’t mean a bad thing:

(…) It may sound underwhelming compared to the seemingly futuristic features we were seeing in the Apple Watch’s early days, but the Series 10 is just following in the footsteps of the iPhone. It’s a mature product that’s traded massive annual overhauls for iterative updates that add up over time. For a smartwatch that has consistently been called the best in its class, the Series 10 largely continues that tradition, even as it walks back a feature or two thanks to ongoing copyright litigation.

The Verge praises the new display, which is way better for reading a text when you’re in a meeting or cannot raise your wrist.

Also unexpected: I love the wide-angle OLED. I can see the time from just about every angle. I, of course, would never suggest anyone peep a gossipy text from the wrist during an important meeting. But I can confirm it’s 100 percent easier to do so now. I only ask you to use this power for good.

You can also read Apple Watch reviews from TechCrunch, CNET, and DC Rainmaker.

Apple Watch Series 10 reviews and hands-on videos

Wrap up

Apple Watch Series 10 will also feature a new sleep apnea sensor, which has just received FDA approval. The new S10 SiP improves intelligent features, even though it won’t have any Apple Intelligence function, and watchOS 11 improves the general experience with the new Smart Stack, new Watch Faces, and apps, which you can learn more about in our review.