Apple Watch Pro will have a new design, but it’s not getting big sensor upgrades

Apple Watch Pro is the purported name of the third Watch model that’s joining the Apple Watch Series 8 and the second-gen Apple Watch SE this fall. The wearable might cost as much as an iPhone 13 Pro, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said recently. The Apple Watch Pro will offer a brand new design for that price, but not the sophisticated health sensors that Apple is working on.

The report comes from the same Gurman, who says the Apple Watch Pro will only have one new sensor compared to last year’s models. That’s a body temperature sensor that should also be available on the regular Series 8 model.

The new Apple Watch Pro design

We’ve been hearing that Apple will introduce a third more rugged Apple Watch model alongside the Series 8 for a few months. Gurman is one of the sources that have recently detailed the Apple Watch Pro. His newest report comes via his latest PowerOn newsletter edition.

He reiterated his previous claims that the Apple Watch Pro will have a larger footprint than before. The Apple Watch Pro will be “a good bit bigger than the standard Apple Watch—big enough that it might only appeal to a subset of customers.”

The screen will be about 7% larger than the 45mm Series 8 model. The Apple Watch Pro will have a fresh look, according to Gurman. It’ll represent the first significant design change since 2018.

The rugged smartwatch will be rectangular, not circular. Moreover, the wearable won’t have the flat sides that appeared in design leaks dating back to last year. Gurman also says that the Apple Watch Pro will come in a more durable material, likely a version of titanium that will make it “extra rugged.”

The sophisticated health sensors

Thanks to its larger size, the Apple Watch Pro will offer better battery life, Gurman says. “Perhaps multiple days on one charge via the new low-power mode,” the insider notes.

As for new sensors, the 2022 Apple Watch models will feature a body temperature sensor, Gurman says. In previous reports, he noted that the sensor wouldn’t offer readings like a thermometer. But it’ll be able to detect changes in normal temperature.

But Apple is far from reaching the “holy grail” of health monitoring. Apple wants to bring a glucose sensor and a blood pressure checker to the wearable. That’s on top of the temperature sensor.

The blood pressure sensor might appear in 2025 only, while the blood sugar monitor could arrive later down the road.

These are only rumors at this point. Apple never reveals features or new product designs ahead of time. Especially for a brand new device like the Apple Watch Pro. But Gurman has been accurate about unreleased products before, thanks to his well-placed sources.

Apple should unveil the Watch Series 8, Pro, and SE 2 models in mid-September, alongside the iPhone 14.

More Apple Watch coverage: For more Apple Watch news, visit our Apple Watch Series 8 guide.