Apple warns iPhone users of a dangerous new malware attack found in 92 countries

A dangerous new malware attack on the iPhone was found in India and other 91 countries. Apple has notified possible victims of a “mercenary spyware attack,” Reuters reports. Interestingly, this malware attack isn’t a regular threat but is most likely state-sponsored.

In an e-mail seen by the publication, Apple sent iPhone users a message saying attackers tried to “remotely compromise the iPhone, and Apple would try to help users “who might have been individually targeted by mercenary spyware attacks.”

Still, Apple didn’t acknowledge that this malware attack was state-sponsored. However, it says these attacks have been “historically associated with state actors, including private companies developing mercenary spyware,” such as Pegasus spyware from NSO Group.

The Indian government might be behind this iPhone malware attack

According to people familiar with the matter who spoke to Reuters, Apple has removed the term “state-sponsored” from this iPhone malware attack after facing pressure from the Indian government to link these breaches to state actors.

The publication says Appls held “extensive talks with Indian officials before releasing the latest set of alerts,” while it’s not clear if “other governments have also raised similar concerns.”

These malware attacks are more sophisticated than regular cybercriminal activity but usually aren’t focused on regular users but politicians, investigative journalists, celebrities, and other authorities.

What makes this report interesting is that this is not the first time Apple has done something sketchy in the government’s favor. Cupertino is known for complying with several Chinese rules, as the company relies on the country to manufacture its products.

Now, with India being a significant part of Apple’s supply chain and plans to keep growing, it makes sense that Cupertino is now involved in the middle of its political controversies.

BGR will keep following the latest malware attacks affecting iPhone users, and we’ll help you protect against them.