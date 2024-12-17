Apple TV users will get these new features early next year

Apple recently released tvOS 18.2 to Apple TV users. Among the changes, the company added the long-awaited Snoopy screensavers and support for more aspect ratio formats, which is perfect for those who connect their set-top boxes to a home projector.

However, there are even more features planned for Apple TV users in tvOS 18.3. With the first beta of this upcoming operating system update, expected to be released in late January, Apple will add robot vacuum support in the Home app.

As of now, this feature is only highlighted on the tvOS 18.3 beta code. Still, since Apple said it would delay this feature for early next year, it makes sense that references for this functionality are already available in the beta ahead of the final release.

Here’s how Apple describes the robot vacuum support on the Home app:

The Home app now supports the core functionality of robot vacuum cleaners, such as power control, cleaning mode, vacuum, mop, and charge status. They can also participate in automations and scenes, and respond to Siri requests. So you can add them to your cleaning routines — or tell Siri to do some spot cleaning in the living room.

Besides that, Apple still needs to release more screensavers for Apple TV users. In addition to the Snoopy option already available, the company teased that a “TV and Movies” option would also be available with screensavers from Foundation and other star-studded Apple TV+ shows during the WWDC 2024 keynote.

Unfortunately, MacRumors reports that Apple removed all references to upcoming screensavers, including the “TV and Movies” option and an unannounced “Soundscapes” option. At the moment, it’s unclear if Apple scrapped the idea of new screensavers or if the company needs a little more time to work on them before adding them to tvOS.

Lastly, the publication says Apple is adding a Digital Sales Notice on the Apple TV app, which will inform users about their purchased items:

When you purchase access to this item, you can permanently download it to your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or PC. Once downloaded, you can access this without an internet connection, and Apple can’t remove it from your device. If you purchase this from the Apple TV app on Apple TV, smart TVs, or other streaming devices, you can’t download it on those devices, but you can easily download it on compatible devices.

BGR will let you know once we learn more about future Apple TV features.