Apple TV gets these 6 features with tvOS 18 beta 3

Following the second beta of tvOS 18, Apple has now released its third testing version to Apple TV users. At the moment, it’s unclear what’s changing from one build to the other. However, we still expect the company to add the new TV and Movies screensavers announced during the WWDC 2024 keynote.

Image source: Apple Inc.

Starting with the Apple TV app, Apple is adding three new features that will make everyday usage way better when enjoying Apple TV+ content:

InSight: An Amazon Prime Video-like feature that displays timely information about actors, characters, and music from Apple TV+ movies and shows onscreen in real-time. Users can select an actor to view their background and filmography page or quickly view the song that is playing in a scene and add it to an Apple Music playlist.

An Amazon Prime Video-like feature that displays timely information about actors, characters, and music from Apple TV+ movies and shows onscreen in real-time. Users can select an actor to view their background and filmography page or quickly view the song that is playing in a scene and add it to an Apple Music playlist. Enhance Dialogue: This feature is getting smarter, leveraging machine learning and computation audio to deliver greater vocal clarity over music, action, and background noise on Apple TV 4K. In addition to HomePod speakers, users can now enjoy Enhance Dialogue when listening through built-in TV or HDMI-connected speakers, AirPods, and other Bluetooth-connected devices, and when playing supported content on iPhone and iPad;

This feature is getting smarter, leveraging machine learning and computation audio to deliver greater vocal clarity over music, action, and background noise on Apple TV 4K. In addition to HomePod speakers, users can now enjoy Enhance Dialogue when listening through built-in TV or HDMI-connected speakers, AirPods, and other Bluetooth-connected devices, and when playing supported content on iPhone and iPad; Automatic subtitles: Subtitles now automatically appear at just the right moments with tvOS 18, including when the language in a show or film does not match the device language when users mute, or when they skip back while watching something.

For those who prefer connecting an Apple TV 4K to a projector, tvOS 18 beta 2 brings one of its best features yet: 21:9 support for playing movies and shows. tvOS 18 also adds:

Apple Fitness+: A redesigned interface helps users make the most of the library and explore the exercises they like the most;

A redesigned interface helps users make the most of the library and explore the exercises they like the most; FaceTime with Continuity Camera: Apple adds Live Captions for English in the US and Canada, so users can read what others are saying on a FaceTime call from the TV

tvOS 18 has even more features in store. Alongside its beta 3, Apple also seeded the third testing versions of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, watchOS 11, and visionOS 2.