Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
Netflix Password Sharing AirPods Deals New shows to stream No Caller ID Netflix Top 10 New on Disney Plus Apple Watch Deals ChatGPT on iPhone
Home Tech Apps & Software

Apple tries to ramp up Car Key adoption with new ‘Car Keys Tests’ app

José Adorno
By
Published Feb 21st, 2023 8:58AM EST
Apple Car Key Tests
Image: Apple Inc.

Initially announced in July 2020, Apple’s Car Key feature is one of the most exciting functions of the iPhone’s Wallet as it shows how close we are to having our smartphone as our only device. Although the number of cars that currently support Apple’s authentication to unlock vehicles and drive is very limited, the company plans to change that with a new Car Key Tests app.

According to 9to5Mac, this application was just released in the App Store, but it’s currently unlisted, so it can only be accessed via a direct link. The publication says this app is “meant for car manufacturers to test integration with Apple’s Car Key feature. Apple says that the app allows those companies to ‘test and validate’ requirements for the certification process of adopting Car Key through its Made-for-iPhone program.”

Only a few car models from BMW, Hyundai, and Kia currently offer Car Key support. That said, Apple wants to ramp up this feature by letting manufacturers test this integration and roll it out to various models. Here’s what the company says about the Car Key Tests app:

For use by MFi Licensees only. Use the Car Keys Tests app to test and validate connection, performance, and other key requirements for the certification process of the vehicles you develop that incorporate Apple digital car keys technology. For more information about Car Keys certification, visit the MFi Portal at mfi.apple.com.

9to5Mac notes that Apple was probably privately distributing this app to Car Key partners in the past, but making it somewhat available in the App Store can simplify the process.

More recently, the company announced shared Car Keys support with Google Pixel integration, as it had been working with the IEFT and industry members to standardize cross-platform car key sharing.

Car Keys on Wallet lets you use your iPhone or Apple Watch to lock, unlock, and start the car. While the process depends on each manufacturer, sharing your car keys can be very easy – especially now that there’s support for Android phones for the first time.

We’ll see if these changes will help Apple ramp up the adoption of this important feature.

Don't Miss: iOS 17: Release date, features, iPhone compatibility, more

This article talks about:

José Adorno
José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin American broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

José Adorno's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News