Apple seeds watchOS 10 beta 2 to developers with revamped apps and interactions

Two weeks after previewing watchOS 10 during the WWDC 2023 keynote, Apple is now releasing beta 2 of this upcoming operating system to developers. For the tenth huge watchOS update, Apple says that “virtually every app has been rethought.”

With that, these apps use the entire display to create new places for content, so you can see and do more, which is especially useful for larger displays. In addition, Apple added two new Watch Faces, Pallet and Snoopy.

With Smart Stack, you get the information you need below any Watch Face. You just need to turn the Digital Crown to reveal widgets in the Smart Stack. It includes multiple timers, your next meeting, music playing, and more. Lastly, the Control Center is now available when pressing the side button.

watchOS 10 beta revamps Cycling and Hiking workouts. Here are the highlights for each of the exercises.

Cycling

Automatically connect to Bluetooth-enabled accessories to add cadence, speed, and power to your Workout View

When a power meter is detected, Apple Watch will automatically estimate your Functional Threshold Power

When starting a cycling workout from your Watch, it will automatically show up as a Live Activity on your iPhone

Hiking

See a three-dimensional view of where you’ve been using Elevation Views. Get estimates of where you last had reception with Cellular Connectivity Waypoints

Search for and discover important details of nearby trails, including name, length, time, elevation, gain, and more

Topographic maps (first available in the US) let you explore mountains, valleys, lakes, and rivers in detail

Elevation alerts: get notified when you’ve passed a particular elevation threshold.

For mental health awareness, watchOS 10 beta lets you log your state of mind by scrolling through engaging visuals to help you select how you’re feeling at that moment and during the day overall. Apple wants you to stay consistent with notifications and complications on watch faces. In addition, your Apple Watch Series 6 (and later), SE 2, or Ultra can identify how much time you spend in daylight thanks to its ambient light sensor.

Besides watchOS 10 beta 2, Apple is also seeding the second test version of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, and tvOS 17.