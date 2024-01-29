Apple seeds first macOS 14.4 and watchOS 10.4 betas for developers

A few days after releasing iOS 17.4 beta 1 to developers, Apple is now seeding macOS 14.4 and watchOS 10.4. Although it’s unclear what changes the company is bringing to these operating system updates, one of them is possibly new emojis.

With iOS 17.4 beta 1, Apple is adding over 100 new emojis, when you include skin tone modifiers and gender variants. The new additions include a Lime, a head shaking vertically, a phoenix bird (Moltres, for Pokémon fans), and four new gender-neutral family emojis intended to be represented via silhouettes.

In addition, Apple might be planning to add podcast transcription, as it’s one of the iOS 17.4 beta 1 features. With it, the app now offers transcripts for every podcast episode.

With macOS 14.3, Apple added the following features:

Collaborate on playlists in Apple Music allows you to invite friends to join your playlist and everyone can add, reorder, and remove songs.

allows you to invite friends to join your playlist and everyone can add, reorder, and remove songs. Emoji reactions can be added to any track in a collaborative playlist in Apple Music.

can be added to any track in a collaborative playlist in Apple Music. Apple Care & Warranty in Settings shows your coverage for all devices signed in with your Apple ID.

For watchOS 10.3, the company had a minor upgrade with just one new change:

New Unity Bloom face celebrating Black History Month. The company says this collection is inspired by “the resilience and beauty of the Black community,” with Blooming flowers and vibrant colors representing Pan-Africanism, and symbolizing generations working together to address injustice and dismantling systemic barriers.

BGR will update the article if we learn about the new changes coming to macOS 14.4 and watchOS 10.4. That said, don’t expect anything major such as sideloading, as this will be restricted to iPhone users in Europe. Even the iPad won’t get the same treatment as the iPhone.

A beta 2 for iOS 17.4, iPadOS 17.4, and tvOS 17.4 should be released in the next few days.