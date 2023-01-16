Apple rumored to reveal its first new hardware of 2023 tomorrow

According to a number of sources, Apple plans to announce its first new hardware of the year on Tuesday of this week. Last Friday, 3D artist Ian Zelbo said on Twitter he’d “heard rumblings” about Apple press briefings planned for this week. Then this morning, Front Page Tech host Jon Prosser said in a tweet that we should keep an eye on Apple’s newsroom tomorrow.

Both 9to5Mac and MacRumors have corroborated these rumors with their own sources.

New Apple hardware coming tomorrow?

Although neither Zelbo nor Prosser revealed any specifics about the purported announcement, all signs point to this being a new Mac. It could be the long-anticipated Mac mini refresh, the updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, or even both.

In recent years, Apple has announced many new products via press releases from the Newsroom on its website. Typically, if a product launch doesn’t quite warrant a major press conference, Apple will share all of the details on its website instead. That appears to be what the company plans to do for the MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips inside.

According to 9to5Mac’s sources, Apple will reveal the new laptops on Tuesday and host briefings with members of the press on Thursday and Friday. The review embargo will then lift on Monday, January 23rd, at which point reviews should start popping up.

This would be a lot of smoke to result in no fire. Plus, as 9to5Mac notes, alleged Geekbench benchmark test results for the unreleased 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models have appeared online numerous times already. We know that the new MacBook Pro models are coming soon, and these sources are right far more often than they’re wrong.

If and when Apple does announce new hardware tomorrow, we’ll have all the details. In the meantime, Apple is honoring Martin Luther King Jr. on its homepage.