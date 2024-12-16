Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iOS 18 iPhone 16 Apple Watch Battery Life M4 MacBook Pro AirPods Max 2 watchOS 11 Apple One Reset AirPods iPad sideloading
Home Tech Apps & Software

Apple reveals most downloaded iPhone and iPad apps of 2024

By
Published Dec 16th, 2024 10:09AM EST
2024 App Store Awards
Image: Apple Inc.

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

After revealing the best apps of 2024, Apple has revealed the most downloaded iPhone and iPad apps of this year. This information is available for users in more than 30 countries and regions, and it’s available on the App Store’s Today tab.

Apple shares this data to highlight that the App Store is the “safest and best place for users to discover and download apps and games.” It’s important to note that Cupertino keeps promoting the App Store as the best and safest place since many governments think the store is a monopoly and the company should open up its system to third-party marketplaces, as the European Union ruled earlier this year.

Below, you can see the most downloaded iPhone and iPad apps of 2024 in the US:

Top Free iPhone Apps

  1. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire
  2. Threads
  3. TikTok
  4. ChatGPT
  5. Google
  6. Instagram
  7. WhatsApp Messenger
  8. CapCut – Video Editor
  9. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
  10. Gmail – Email by Google

Top Paid iPhone Apps

  1. Shadowrocket
  2. HotSchedules
  3. Procreate Pocket
  4. 75 Hard
  5. AnkiMobile Flashcards
  6. AutoSleep Track Sleep on Watch
  7. Paprika Recipe Manager 3
  8. TonalEnergy Tuner & Metronome
  9. Goblin Tools
  10. Forest: Focus for Productivity

Top Free iPhone Games

  1. Block Blast！
  2. MONOPOLY GO!
  3. Roblox
  4. Call of Duty®: Warzone™ Mobile
  5. Township
  6. Last War:Survival
  7. Royal Match
  8. Brawl Stars
  9. Subway Surfers
  10. My Perfect Hotel

Top Paid iPhone Games

  1. Minecraft: Play with Friends
  2. Heads Up!
  3. Geometry Dash
  4. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!
  5. Bloons TD 6
  6. Five Nights at Freddy’s
  7. Plague Inc.
  8. MONOPOLY: The Board Game
  9. Stardew Valley
  10. Red’s First Flight

Top Free iPad Apps

  1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
  2. Netflix
  3. Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies
  4. Calculator – Pad Edition
  5. Disney+
  6. Google Chrome
  7. Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies
  8. Amazon Prime Video
  9. TikTok
  10. Goodnotes 6

Top Paid iPad Apps

  1. Procreate
  2. Procreate Dreams
  3. Shadowrocket
  4. forScore
  5. Nomad Sculpt
  6. ToonSquid
  7. Bluebeam Revu for iPad
  8. AnkiMobile Flashcards
  9. Teach Your Monster to Read
  10. Endless Paper

Top Free iPad Games 

  1. Roblox
  2. Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
  3. MONOPOLY GO!
  4. Subway Surfers
  5. Brawl Stars
  6. Geometry Dash Lite
  7. Block Blast！
  8. Among Us!
  9. My Perfect Hotel
  10. Royal Match

Top Paid iPad Games

  1. Minecraft: Play with Friends
  2. Geometry Dash
  3. Five Nights at Freddy’s
  4. Stardew Valley
  5. Bloons TD 6
  6. Papa’s Paleteria To Go!
  7. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2
  8. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1
  9. MONOPOLY: The Board Game
  10. Ultimate Custom Night

Top Apple Arcade Games

  1. NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition
  2. Snake.io+
  3. Hello Kitty Island Adventure
  4. Sneaky Sasquatch
  5. Bloons TD 6+
  6. Sonic Dream Team
  7. NFL Retro Bowl ’25
  8. Disney Dreamlight Valley
  9. Cooking Mama: Cuisine!
  10. Solitaire by MobilityWare+
Don’t Miss: Apple names 2024 App Store Award winners

This article talks about:

José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin America broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

José Adorno's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News