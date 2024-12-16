Apple reveals most downloaded iPhone and iPad apps of 2024

After revealing the best apps of 2024, Apple has revealed the most downloaded iPhone and iPad apps of this year. This information is available for users in more than 30 countries and regions, and it’s available on the App Store’s Today tab.

Apple shares this data to highlight that the App Store is the “safest and best place for users to discover and download apps and games.” It’s important to note that Cupertino keeps promoting the App Store as the best and safest place since many governments think the store is a monopoly and the company should open up its system to third-party marketplaces, as the European Union ruled earlier this year.

Below, you can see the most downloaded iPhone and iPad apps of 2024 in the US:

Top Free iPhone Apps

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire Threads TikTok ChatGPT Google Instagram WhatsApp Messenger CapCut – Video Editor YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream Gmail – Email by Google

Top Paid iPhone Apps

Shadowrocket HotSchedules Procreate Pocket 75 Hard AnkiMobile Flashcards AutoSleep Track Sleep on Watch Paprika Recipe Manager 3 TonalEnergy Tuner & Metronome Goblin Tools Forest: Focus for Productivity

Top Free iPhone Games

Block Blast！ MONOPOLY GO! Roblox Call of Duty®: Warzone™ Mobile Township Last War:Survival Royal Match Brawl Stars Subway Surfers My Perfect Hotel

Top Paid iPhone Games

Minecraft: Play with Friends Heads Up! Geometry Dash Papa’s Freezeria To Go! Bloons TD 6 Five Nights at Freddy’s Plague Inc. MONOPOLY: The Board Game Stardew Valley Red’s First Flight

Top Free iPad Apps

YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream Netflix Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies Calculator – Pad Edition Disney+ Google Chrome Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies Amazon Prime Video TikTok Goodnotes 6

Top Paid iPad Apps

Procreate Procreate Dreams Shadowrocket forScore Nomad Sculpt ToonSquid Bluebeam Revu for iPad AnkiMobile Flashcards Teach Your Monster to Read Endless Paper

Top Free iPad Games

Roblox Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game MONOPOLY GO! Subway Surfers Brawl Stars Geometry Dash Lite Block Blast！ Among Us! My Perfect Hotel Royal Match

Top Paid iPad Games

Minecraft: Play with Friends Geometry Dash Five Nights at Freddy’s Stardew Valley Bloons TD 6 Papa’s Paleteria To Go! Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 Poppy Playtime Chapter 1 MONOPOLY: The Board Game Ultimate Custom Night

Top Apple Arcade Games