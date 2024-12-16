Apple reveals most downloaded iPhone and iPad apps of 2024

After revealing the best apps of 2024, Apple has revealed the most downloaded iPhone and iPad apps of this year. This information is available for users in more than 30 countries and regions, and it’s available on the App Store’s Today tab.
Apple shares this data to highlight that the App Store is the “safest and best place for users to discover and download apps and games.” It’s important to note that Cupertino keeps promoting the App Store as the best and safest place since many governments think the store is a monopoly and the company should open up its system to third-party marketplaces, as the European Union ruled earlier this year.
Below, you can see the most downloaded iPhone and iPad apps of 2024 in the US:
Top Free iPhone Apps
- Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire
- Threads
- TikTok
- ChatGPT
- WhatsApp Messenger
- CapCut – Video Editor
- YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
- Gmail – Email by Google
Top Paid iPhone Apps
- Shadowrocket
- HotSchedules
- Procreate Pocket
- 75 Hard
- AnkiMobile Flashcards
- AutoSleep Track Sleep on Watch
- Paprika Recipe Manager 3
- TonalEnergy Tuner & Metronome
- Goblin Tools
- Forest: Focus for Productivity
Top Free iPhone Games
- Block Blast！
- MONOPOLY GO!
- Roblox
- Call of Duty®: Warzone™ Mobile
- Township
- Last War:Survival
- Royal Match
- Brawl Stars
- Subway Surfers
- My Perfect Hotel
Top Paid iPhone Games
- Minecraft: Play with Friends
- Heads Up!
- Geometry Dash
- Papa’s Freezeria To Go!
- Bloons TD 6
- Five Nights at Freddy’s
- Plague Inc.
- MONOPOLY: The Board Game
- Stardew Valley
- Red’s First Flight
Top Free iPad Apps
- YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
- Netflix
- Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies
- Calculator – Pad Edition
- Disney+
- Google Chrome
- Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies
- Amazon Prime Video
- TikTok
- Goodnotes 6
Top Paid iPad Apps
- Procreate
- Procreate Dreams
- Shadowrocket
- forScore
- Nomad Sculpt
- ToonSquid
- Bluebeam Revu for iPad
- AnkiMobile Flashcards
- Teach Your Monster to Read
- Endless Paper
Top Free iPad Games
- Roblox
- Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
- MONOPOLY GO!
- Subway Surfers
- Brawl Stars
- Geometry Dash Lite
- Block Blast！
- Among Us!
- My Perfect Hotel
- Royal Match
Top Paid iPad Games
- Minecraft: Play with Friends
- Geometry Dash
- Five Nights at Freddy’s
- Stardew Valley
- Bloons TD 6
- Papa’s Paleteria To Go!
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 2
- Poppy Playtime Chapter 1
- MONOPOLY: The Board Game
- Ultimate Custom Night
Top Apple Arcade Games
- NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition
- Snake.io+
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Sneaky Sasquatch
- Bloons TD 6+
- Sonic Dream Team
- NFL Retro Bowl ’25
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Cooking Mama: Cuisine!
- Solitaire by MobilityWare+