Apple revamps website design with new shopping experience

Apple’s main website might look the same at first glance, but the company is rolling out a major design change by adding dropout menus with quick links to more details on each category of products. With that, the company highlights the name of its main products once you pass your mouse through a category.

This change was spotted by designer Parker Ortolani. Previously, Apple’s website was static, so you needed to click on a product in the menu bar to see more details. Now, with dropout menus, you can click exactly on the item you want to see at once.

Although Apple added these dropouts menus, the company is not changing the products it wants to highlight. A few years ago, the company ditched the iPod category. Here’s what you can quickly access with the dropout menus:

Store

Mac

iPad

iPhone

Watch

AirPods

TV & Home

Entertainment

Accessories

Support

Interestingly enough, the Entertainment tab now improved the highlights of Apple services such as Apple One, Apple Music, Fitness+, Arcade, News+, TV+, Books, and Store.

The company also tweaked Apple’s website design for iPhone users, as the navigation menu is now on the upper-right side of the screen. In addition, new animations appear when you select a product.

Apple’s new website is full of little tweaks that improve the navigation for shoppers. It’s unclear if the company has tweaked its site in preparation for a new category that should soon appear there, the one focused on its mixed reality headset, rumored to be called Reality Pro.

With that, Apple will enter a new market since the introduction of the Apple Watch many years ago. More recently, the company tweaked the already revamped Apple Music Replay website, highlighting the albums, songs, and artists most listened to throughout the year.