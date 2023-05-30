Apple releases watchOS 9.5.1 for Apple Watch

Twelve days after releasing watchOS 9.5, Apple has now seeded watchOS 9.5.1 to all users. The release notes say this update brings improvements and bug fixes to the Apple Watch.

Unlike previous versions, watchOS 9.5 was a minor update as it only brought the new Pride Watch Face. Apple says this Watch Face was “inspired by multiple pride flags, this new watch face combines colors to represent the strength and mutual support of the LGBTQ+ movement. Mirroring the woven loops of the Sport Loop, each strand of vibrant thread contributes to the overall composition of the watch face. The colorful threads move as the Digital Crown on Apple Watch is rotated, the display is tapped, or the user’s wrist is raised.”

Before that, watchOS 9.4 brought 20+ new emojis, including a donkey, jellyfish, hair pick, high-five hands, and new heart colors. watchOS 9.4 also added an interesting feature for those who like to sleep with their Watch on. This version prevented wake-up alarms from being silenced with the cover-to-mute gesture; that way, you can’t accidentally cancel your alarm during sleep.

This version also expanded s the Afib History feature to more countries, such as Colombia, Malaysia, Moldova, Thailand, and Ukraine. The Cycle Tracking function is also now available in Moldova and Ukraine.

watchOS 9.5.1 arrived less than a week before Apple previewed watchOS 10, which is said to be the biggest software update to the Apple Watch in years. Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman recently said, “Apple is trying something different” as the company plans to bring back widgets and make them “a central part” of watchOS 10. According to him, the new interface would look similar to the reminiscent Siri Watch Face introduced with watchOS 4 alongside iOS/iPadOS widget stack features.

BGR will let you know if we discover what bugs watchOS 9.5.1 fixes, in addition, if any other software becomes available.