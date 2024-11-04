Apple releases first betas of tvOS 18.2, watchOS 11.2, and visionOS 2.2

Apple has finally started beta testing tvOS 18.2, watchOS 11.2, and visionOS 2.2. After a mild .1 update, these systems still have delayed features from their original announcement at WWDC 2024. At the moment, it’s unclear if Apple is adding them. However, here’s what we expect.

tvOS 18 has these features delayed, and tvOS 18.2 beta might add them:

Robot vacuum cleaners are now compatible with the Home app, so they can participate in automation and scenes and can be activated by a user’s voice using Siri.

are now compatible with the Home app, so they can participate in automation and scenes and can be activated by a user’s voice using Siri. Screen savers : Movies and TV screen savers are yet to be added;

: Movies and TV screen savers are yet to be added; 21:9 support: When connecting your Apple TV to a projector, Apple will give you the option to watch content in this frame.

visionOS 2 also lacks one important feature, and visionOS 2.2 beta could add it:

Mac Virtual Display: It will feature a higher resolution and larger size, creating an ultra-wide display equivalent to two 4K monitors side by side.

watchOS 11.2 doesn’t have delayed features. However, Apple still needs to expand Sleep Apnea notifications to more countries and regions. Unfortunately, this depends on governments rather than the company.

In addition, a rumor expects Apple to add Apple Intelligence to Apple Vision Pro in 2025. With that, Apple’s spatial computer would be part of this AI platform, along with the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Cupertino could potentially be waiting for Apple Intelligence to launch and get its best features before expanding to another software.

If Apple adds new features to watchOS 11.2, tvOS 18.2, and visionOS 2.2 in this first beta, we’ll make sure to update this article with the latest features. With these system major updates just released to all users, we can’t wait to see what else Apple has in store for them.

These updates will likely arrive next month alongside Apple Intelligence features expansion for iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS Sequoia 15.2.