Apple planned to launch AirPods in multiple colors, but they were canceled

BGR recently learned that Apple prototyped colored versions of the iPhone MagSafe Charger, now rare Apple products collector KosutamiSan posted on Twitter (via MacRumors) that the Cupertino firm also planned to release colored AirPods models with the first generation announced in 2016.

This time, Kosutami posted a pink AirPods case. According to them, Apple also considered releasing its wireless earbuds in (PRODUCT)RED, Purple, Black, and Blonde, as the company wanted to match the color with iPhone 7.

Interestingly enough, that also shows Apple wanted to release a purple iPhone 7, as the company explored several different colors with this release. Kosutami noted that AirPods in multiple colors weren’t canceled until Design Validation Test or Production Validation Test, meaning Apple decided to scrap plans closer to the product’s official announcement.

It’s not uncommon for Apple to bet on different product versions before announcing the final model. With the iPhone 13, Bloomberg heard that Apple tried to embed the Touch ID sensor on the phone, and during the rumor cycle of the iPhone 15, it was first expected that this phone would feature a unified volume button, which will no longer occur.

While users have been asking for AirPods in multiple colors for years, the only time Apple gave more customization – besides the ability to engrave the case – was with AirPods Max and its different color options. Even these wireless headphones were rumored to get new color versions a year after their release, but it never occurred.

That said, it’s nice to know that Apple is constantly testing multiple colors for its products, besides most time relying on Silver/Space Grey options. Currently, we don’t know much about upcoming AirPods products besides Apple planning to add a USB-C port to them.

BGR will let you know if we learn more about upcoming AirPods models – including new colors – and when KosutamiSan shares more prototypes on their Twitter page.