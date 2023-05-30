Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
No Caller ID iOS 17 Google Bard Where to watch Yellowstone iPhone 12 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max Amazon Gift Card Deals Free Streaming Apps New on Netflix Lost Snap Streak

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Home Tech Audio

Apple planned to launch AirPods in multiple colors, but they were canceled

By
Published May 30th, 2023 7:56AM EDT
AirPods multiple colors prototype
Image: KosutamiSan

BGR recently learned that Apple prototyped colored versions of the iPhone MagSafe Charger, now rare Apple products collector KosutamiSan posted on Twitter (via MacRumors) that the Cupertino firm also planned to release colored AirPods models with the first generation announced in 2016.

This time, Kosutami posted a pink AirPods case. According to them, Apple also considered releasing its wireless earbuds in (PRODUCT)RED, Purple, Black, and Blonde, as the company wanted to match the color with iPhone 7.

Interestingly enough, that also shows Apple wanted to release a purple iPhone 7, as the company explored several different colors with this release. Kosutami noted that AirPods in multiple colors weren’t canceled until Design Validation Test or Production Validation Test, meaning Apple decided to scrap plans closer to the product’s official announcement.

It’s not uncommon for Apple to bet on different product versions before announcing the final model. With the iPhone 13, Bloomberg heard that Apple tried to embed the Touch ID sensor on the phone, and during the rumor cycle of the iPhone 15, it was first expected that this phone would feature a unified volume button, which will no longer occur.

While users have been asking for AirPods in multiple colors for years, the only time Apple gave more customization – besides the ability to engrave the case – was with AirPods Max and its different color options. Even these wireless headphones were rumored to get new color versions a year after their release, but it never occurred.

That said, it’s nice to know that Apple is constantly testing multiple colors for its products, besides most time relying on Silver/Space Grey options. Currently, we don’t know much about upcoming AirPods products besides Apple planning to add a USB-C port to them.

BGR will let you know if we learn more about upcoming AirPods models – including new colors – and when KosutamiSan shares more prototypes on their Twitter page.

Don’t Miss: Here’s when to expect AirPods Max 2 and new Apple wireless earbuds

This article talks about:

José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin America broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

José Adorno's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News