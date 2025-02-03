Apple Music Monthly Replay 2025 is now available

Following last year’s trend, Apple Music is once again offering its Monthly Replay feature. With it, Apple offers a more granular look at your listening history and a full replay at the end of the year. Besides that, Apple Music is already offering its Replay 2025 playlist, which is updated every week.

Here’s how to check Apple Music Monthly Replay 2025

Like Apple Music Replay, the monthly experience is available with the same steps:

Open https://music.apple.com/replay website on your browser

Sign in with your Apple Account

Tap “Jump In”

After that, you can select the different months to see your listening experience during that period

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

You can only check months that are over. So, currently, you can only check January. Apple also highlights similar marks as the annual replay, such as:

Top Artists

Top Songs

Top Albums

Month’s milestones

Apple Music Monthly Replay experience is still the same

Over the past few years, Apple has been tweaking its Apple Music Replay experience to offer a more engaging function, like Spotify Wrapped. So far, it seems Cupertino won’t touch the Monthly Replay feature introduced last year.

That said, iOS 18 was also responsible for introducing a few new Apple Music features, such as collaborative listening for a SharePlay experience with HomePod, Apple TV, or smart speaker. Other functions include: