Apple Music Monthly Replay 2025 is now available

Following last year’s trend, Apple Music is once again offering its Monthly Replay feature. With it, Apple offers a more granular look at your listening history and a full replay at the end of the year. Besides that, Apple Music is already offering its Replay 2025 playlist, which is updated every week.
Here’s how to check Apple Music Monthly Replay 2025
Like Apple Music Replay, the monthly experience is available with the same steps:
- Open https://music.apple.com/replay website on your browser
- Sign in with your Apple Account
- Tap “Jump In”
- After that, you can select the different months to see your listening experience during that period
You can only check months that are over. So, currently, you can only check January. Apple also highlights similar marks as the annual replay, such as:
- Top Artists
- Top Songs
- Top Albums
- Month’s milestones
Apple Music Monthly Replay experience is still the same
Over the past few years, Apple has been tweaking its Apple Music Replay experience to offer a more engaging function, like Spotify Wrapped. So far, it seems Cupertino won’t touch the Monthly Replay feature introduced last year.
That said, iOS 18 was also responsible for introducing a few new Apple Music features, such as collaborative listening for a SharePlay experience with HomePod, Apple TV, or smart speaker. Other functions include:
- Smart Crossfade: Apple added a crossfade between Apple Music songs in iOS 17. Now, the company is expanding this feature to make it even more seamless. For example, when a song is about to finish, Apple might mix it with the upcoming song, creating a very interesting transition.
- InSight on Apple TV+: This feature displays timely information about actors, characters, and music from Apple TV+ movies and shows onscreen in real-time. Users can select an actor to view their background and filmography page or quickly view the song playing in a scene and add it to an Apple Music playlist.
- Music Haptics: Apple Music has a breakthrough feature in iOS 18, but it’s likely not for you. With Music Haptics, Apple has brought a new way for users who are deaf or hard of hearing to experience music on an iPhone. The company explains: “With this feature enabled, the Taptic Engine in iPhone plays taps, textures, and refined vibrations to the audio of the music.”