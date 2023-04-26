Apple Mixed Reality headset reportedly ready to launch at WWDC

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Apple will likely announce its Mixed Reality headset during the WWDC 2023 keynote. While the company is reportedly waiting a few more months to release this product, Taiwan’s Economic Daily News reports that the upcoming Reality Pro headset is in the “final sprint” and ready for the “delivery stage.”

The report comes as GIS, a Foxconn subsidiary responsible for the lens lamination business of the Mixed Reality headset, is “close to the final product shipment.” Although the manufacturer doesn’t comment on specific customers, it says it has “successfully entered the metaverse market this year and will start shipping to customers from the second quarter.”

After it ships the laminated lens, Luxshare will assemble it into the Mixed Reality headset. The publication says that the Mixed Reality features make it “quite difficult” to fit the lens as this device will be able to switch between Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality freely.

With a similar look to a VR head-mounted device, Apple’s Reality Pro will feature multiple lenses and sensors that can smoothly track the user’s body movement by adding gesture control and integrating the real environment into the virtual space.

Last week, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman shared a few other details regarding Apple’s bet on its mixed reality headset, as it’s aimed at gaming, fitness, and collaboration. In addition, Apple wants to adapt iPad apps for the new headset so users can access “millions of existing apps” from third-party developers via a new 3D interface.

As previously reported, this iOS-like interface will have optimized versions of Safari, Calendar, Contacts, Files, Home Control, Mail, Maps, Messaging, Notes, Photos, Reminders, Music, New, Stock, and Weather apps.

Interestingly enough, Apple wasn’t planning to focus on gaming with the Mixed Reality headset. Still, Gurman now says, “gaming will be a central piece of the device’s appeal, too,” although it’s unclear if the company plans to take advantage of Apple Arcade or if it will rely on third-party developers to bring MR games to the product.