Apple mixed reality headset reportedly aimed at gaming, fitness, and collaboration

In his latest report, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman says Apple is readying an “arsenal of apps” for its upcoming Mixed Reality headset. The company aims to bring collaboration, virtual workouts, gaming, and more to its Realty Pro headset, which could replace the iPhone ten years from now.

According to people who know the plans, the $3,000 headset, which could be announced during the WWDC 2023 keynote, will have gaming, fitness, and collaboration tools. Apple wants to adapt iPad apps for the new headset so users can access “millions of existing apps” from third-party developers via a new 3D interface.

As previously reported, this iOS-like interface will have optimized versions of Safari, Calendar, Contacts, Files, Home Control, Mail, Maps, Messaging, Notes, Photos, Reminders, Music, New, Stock, and Weather apps.

Another tidbit about the upcoming Mixed Reality headset is that Apple is preparing a version of Apple Books that will allow users to read in virtual reality. Gurman says Apple “is also working on a version of its Fitness+ service for the headset, which will let users exercise while watching an instructor in VR,” something Meta also tried to do with its headsets.

The recent-launched Freeform collaboration app, which integrates a white canvas for iPhone, iPad, and Mac users, is also expected to launch for the Mixed Reality headset as “an effort that [Apple] sees as a major selling point for the product.” In reality, users will be able to work on virtual whiteboards together while in mixed reality, reports Bloomberg.

Interestingly enough, Apple wasn’t planning to focus on gaming with the Mixed Reality headset. Still, Gurman now says, “gaming will be a central piece of the device’s appeal, too,” although it’s unclear if the company plans to take advantage of Apple Arcade or if it will rely on third-party developers to bring MR games to the product.

