Apple Maps now supports HAAS Safety Cloud alerts

Apple Maps is Apple’s navigation app that comes preloaded on iPhone. It’s seen its fair share of criticism in the past, but Apple has significantly upgraded the mapping app in recent years. But you don’t need to wait for WWDC 2022 for new Apple Maps features, as there’s a new safety tool coming to iPhone navigation. Apple Maps now supports the HAAS Safety Cloud alerts, which should improve the safety of your drives by providing automated reports about certain road incidents ahead.

What is HAAS Safety Cloud?

Waze is easily the most popular navigation app when it comes to incident reporting. Google Maps has implemented some of the same features in recent years. Then, iOS 14.5 brought incident reports support to Apple Maps, but the feature is limited to the US and China.

Incident reports rely on crowdsourced traffic information. Any driver using one of these apps can report crashes, roadwork, police sightings, and other obstacles from the navigation app. But the incident reports will only appear to other drivings using the same app as the person sharing the information. Waze reports won’t show up on Google Maps and Apple Maps or the other way around.

That’s where HAAS Safety Cloud differs. This is an incident reporting system that’s not based on crowdsourced information. Safety Cloud activates when an emergency responder turns on lights and/or sirens. That means police, EMTs, firefighters, tow truck drivers, work crews, and others who have Safety Cloud enabled on their cars will immediately trigger an alert to regular drivers.

The feature won’t just benefit drivers approaching an accident or roadwork scene but also first responders. The HAAS Safety Cloud system can reduce the risk of additional accidents that might involve the first responders or crews on the ground by warning nearby drivers about the issues ahead.

How it works on Apple Maps

HAAS Alert announced earlier this week that the Safety Cloud real-time notifications are now available in Apple Maps. That means iPhone users should also get automated HAAS safety notifications, just like other supported platforms.

You don’t have to do anything to get the feature on Apple Maps. You should see notifications like the one above every time you’re in proximity of an unfolding event. That way, you’ll know to take appropriate measures to put yourself at safety and ensure that you don’t endanger others.

The company explains that over 1,200 public safety agencies, roadside assistance fleets, towing operators, road workers, and other organizations with vehicles or roadway equipment have Safety Cloud enabled. And the service is standard on new emergency vehicles. As a result, you’ll likely see alerts in the future while using Apple Maps. HAAS has processed more than 1 billion alerts since 2017.

Like Apple Maps, Waze also supports HAAS Alerts, having received the integration earlier this year. Google Maps does not appear on the company’s partners list for the time being.

