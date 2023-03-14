Apple improves iPhone shopping experience with specialist help over video

With a new iPhone color available for customers, Apple announced a new shopping experience for US customers. Starting today, they can Shop with a Specialist over Video on the online store. According to the company, this feature connects customers looking to purchase iPhones with a retail team member via a “safe and secure, one-way video shopping session.”

“We’re constantly innovating to deliver an even more personalized experience for our customers, meeting them where they are to deliver the best of Apple,” said Karen Rasmussen, Apple’s head of Retail Online. “With Shop with a Specialist over Video, our team members are excited to connect with customers and provide exceptional service as they learn about which iPhone best suits them.”

With Shop with a Specialist over Video, customers can browse the latest models, explore new features, and learn about Apple Trade In offers, carrier deals, switching to iOS, and various financing options.

While this feature is currently available for iPhone purchases, users need to visit its page and, in just a few clicks, instantly connect with an Apple Specialist for “world-class service and expert advice” on selecting the best iPhone model.

Shop with a Specialist over Video is available to customers in the US from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT every day on apple.com/shop/buy-iphone. During the session, an Apple team member will be on camera sharing their screen, but they will not be able to see the customer. If customers find that a session is unavailable or access the page after hours, they can contact a Specialist over the phone or via chat 24 hours a day.

Just today, Apple released a new iPhone color. Now, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are available in yellow. It features a dual-camera system, the A15 Bionic chip, all-day battery life, and new safety capabilities, such as Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via satellite.