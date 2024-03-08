Apple has high hopes for OLED iPad Pro sales, but will it live up to the hype?

With the OLED iPad Pro expected to be announced in the coming weeks, there’s a lot of hype surrounding the possible most significant update to the iPad Pro lineup since its 2018 redesign and its 2021 introduction of the M1 chip.

While we’re still wondering where Apple’s OLED iPad Pro and iPad Air are, a new DigiTimes report highlights that Cupertino is preparing a high stock of this tablet, with up to 8.5 million units ready to be sold throughout 2024.

According to the publication, LG will produce 4.5 million OLED displays for the 13-inch iPad Pro, while Samsung secured 4 million OLED screens for the 11-inch model. Although this manufacturing forecast already cut off around two million extra units expected in January 2024, it seems Samsung and LG have been producing these panels as early as February.

Although Apple’s general sales of iPad are more than 8.5 million units, it’s still a great number for a high-end model. With OLED panel costs expected to be $290 and $390 for Apple, these will surely be expensive products for customers. But will they live up to the hype?

Top OLED iPad Pro features

Besides the OLED display, the new iPad Pro is expected to be thinner and have a TrueDepth camera placed at the top in landscape orientation. This change will make it easier to participate in video call conferences, as iPad users usually have their tablets in landscape orientation most of the time.

With the M3 chip, Apple will introduce hardware-accelerated ray tracing and other spec bumps to this device. Although little is known about camera upgrades, they could possibly include Spatial Video recording and log-encoded video support, both iPhone 15 Pro features.

Lastly, the company is expected to redesign the Magic Keyboard to make the iPad Pro look even more like a laptop. A new Apple Pencil with Find My capability is also in the works. It’s unclear what other features these accessories could have, but they will play a big part in the OLED iPad Pro.